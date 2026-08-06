LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette’s apartment boom has quieted down compared to the wave of groundbreakings between 2023 and 2025, but the cranes haven’t stopped entirely. A handful of projects are still pouring foundations or finishing punch lists across the city, while several of the developments locals have been asking about for two years have already opened their doors.

Roughly 40% of Lafayette renters spend more than a third of their income on housing, a burden that’s driven much of the recent construction toward income-restricted units rather than market-rate luxury complexes. Nearly every project still active right now fits that pattern.

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The Commons at Ridge and Loop: 192 Units Behind WCC Furniture

The largest active apartment project in the city is a pair of connected affordable housing developments off Ridge Road, across from PetSmart and behind WCC Furniture and Mattress. Atrium Housing broke ground on the twin communities, now branded together as The Commons at Ridge and Loop, in January 2025 after the Louisiana Housing Corporation approved nearly $30 million in combined financing, including $11.46 million in federal disaster recovery funds tied to the 2016 floods.

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash A person holding a house key in their hand

Each of the two connected complexes carries 96 units for a combined 192, split among one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans reserved for households earning between 20% and 80% of the area median income. Atrium’s own project page lists an expected completion in spring 2026, though that date appears to be running behind: as of this writing, one major listing site still marks the property “coming soon” while another shows live pricing, suggesting some buildings are finished and leasing while others are still being completed.

Arbours at Acadiana Still Rising on Moss Street

A few miles north, Arbour Valley Communities and Baton Rouge-based Bearing Point Properties are still finishing Arbours at Acadiana, an 84-unit affordable complex at 1201 Moss Street next to the downtown post office. The development spans four residential buildings and includes a clubhouse and leasing office, a pool with an adjacent cabana, a picnic pavilion and a shaded dog park.

Arbour Valley’s own community page for the project still shows construction-progress photography rather than a leasing listing, and no firm completion date has been made public. The project serves the same 20%-80% AMI income bracket as its sister communities. Arbour Valley developments are typically financed in part through the Louisiana Housing Corporation, though the specific financing breakdown for this property hasn’t been made public.

A Second Arbours at Lafayette Phase Is Coming

Bearing Point Properties and Arbour Valley are also expanding their existing Arbours at Lafayette community on Alcide Dominique Drive near North University Avenue and Interstate 10. An entity called Arbours at Lafayette Phase II LLC closed on a 7.42-acre tract next to the existing 84-unit property for $1.8 million, a deal first reported in a land-transaction roundup published in September 2025, clearing the way for a planned 96-unit second phase. No construction timeline has been announced publicly, and the site had not broken ground as of this writing.

Cottages at Creekview Still Filling In Off Ridge Road

Not every active rental project in Lafayette is a traditional apartment building. Cottages at Creekview, a 171-home rental community of two- and three-bedroom cottages and townhomes at 349 Ridge Road, is still under construction even as early residents move in.

Developers Bob Giles and Jordan Daigle designed the market-rate community as a response to Lafayette’s affordability squeeze, telling KATC the goal is to retain current residents and attract newcomers priced out of buying a home. Rents currently run from roughly $1,695 to $2,000 a month, and the property continues to release new units as construction phases wrap.

Two Marquee Projects Already Finished

Two of the developments Lafayette residents have asked about most are no longer under construction. Silo Creek, the 252-unit farmhouse-style complex known during construction as ATC Lafayette and built near TopGolf and Our Lady of Lourdes by New Orleans-based Key Real Estate, was substantially complete and began leasing in mid-2025. Landry Commons, Atrium Housing’s 96-unit affordable community on Eraste Landry Road next to the KLFY studio, reached construction completion in March 2026 and is now fully leasing.

Why the Pipeline Has Slowed

Every currently active apartment project in Lafayette that has disclosed its funding, with the exception of the market-rate Cottages at Creekview, relies at least partly on Louisiana Housing Corporation financing, low-income housing tax credits, or federal disaster recovery grants tied to the 2016 floods. That marks a shift from the mid-2020s run of privately financed, market-rate complexes like Silo Creek, and it lines up with data showing roughly 40% of Lafayette renters are already cost-burdened by housing.

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash A person holding a small house and some money

For now, renters can expect roughly 450 new units, split between The Commons at Ridge and Loop, Arbours at Acadiana and Cottages at Creekview, to come online over the next year. The Arbours at Lafayette expansion will add to that total once construction begins.

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