LAFAYETTE, La. — Every driver in Acadiana has a landmark story. Maybe it’s an intersection that seems to defy logic, or a bridge that swallows 20 minutes of your commute without a single exit ramp. Lafayette and the surrounding parishes are full of structures that earn a second look, whether for their design, their history, or the questions they raise.

A local landmark earns “wonder” status for a few reasons. Some stand out for distinctive architecture or historical weight, tangible links to Acadiana’s past that still shape daily life today. Others simply become part of the region’s identity because everyone who lives here has a story about them.

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What Is a Wonder?

A building or landmark becomes a local "wonder" by embodying unique qualities that captivate and inspire the community. These wonders typically boast distinctive architecture or historical significance, setting them apart from everyday structures. Architectural marvels often feature innovative designs, exceptional craftsmanship, or striking aesthetics that draw admiration and curiosity.

Historical significance adds another layer, with buildings or landmarks serving as tangible connections to the past, telling stories of cultural, social, or economic importance. They often become symbols of local identity and pride, fostering a sense of community.

Additionally, a local wonder may also offer practical or cultural benefits, such as being a hub for community events or a popular tourist attraction. The combination of visual appeal, historical value, and community impact makes these buildings or landmarks cherished icons within their locales, earning them the title of a local "wonder."

Among the most notable landmarks in our area, both natural and man-made, a select few have achieved iconic status.

Here’s a look at seven structures around Lafayette and Acadiana that have earned their spot on this list.