LAFAYETTE, La. — Football season in Louisiana means the parking lot turns into a kitchen. From Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, and in every high school lot in Acadiana, fall weekends revolve around who’s got the smoker going and whose burgers hit the grill first. The right setup can turn a rushed pregame meal into the best part of the whole day.

But what smoker or grill rig you need depends on how you’re actually tailgating this year. A small crew squeezing into a tight lot wants something portable and collapsible. A big group taking over half a row needs one of the bigger rigs built for volume. And if kickoff means firing up breakfast before sunrise, a dedicated griddle beats a traditional grill every time.

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Portable and Collapsible Grills for Smaller Tailgates

Not every tailgate needs a full-size rig. Apartment balconies, cramped stadium lots, and small crews of four or five call for something that folds down, travels light, and still puts out real heat.

The recteq Road Warrior 340P Rivalry Edition leads this category for 2026 at $749.99. It comes in five team-color lid options (like the perfect red for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns) and folds down with collapse-and-go construction that rolls on durable caster wheels so it fits in a trunk or truck bed without a fight. The 340 square inches of cooking space handles two whole chickens or three racks of baby back ribs, and the temperature range stretches from 200 to 700 degrees, so it grills and smokes. Stainless steel components and a ceramic igniter mean it holds up to being loaded and unloaded every Saturday of the season.

Credit: recteq Credit: recteq

Weber’s answer is the Traveler, priced at $499.99. It’s built around a folding cart frame with wheels for rolling straight from the tailgate lot to the stadium gate, with 320 square inches of cooking space and a 13,000 BTU stainless steel burner. It gives up some room compared to a backyard grill, but push-button ignition and propane convenience make it a fast setup between parking and kickoff.

Char-Broil’s Grill2Go X200 runs $199.99 and has stuck around in the portable lineup because it just plain works. The infrared cooking system delivers even heat without flare-ups on a 200-square-inch surface fed by a 9,500 BTU burner, enough for eight burgers at a time, and the cast-aluminum firebox keeps the whole unit light enough to carry solo from the tailgate to the trunk.

For fans who want pellet flavor without the bulk, Traeger’s Tailgater 20 splits the difference at $499.99. EZ-Fold legs let it wheel straight onto the tailgate, the 300-square-inch grilling surface runs on 19,500 BTUs, the hopper holds up to eight pounds of pellets, and the Digital Elite controller keeps temperature steady in five-degree increments even with the wind kicking up in the parking lot.

Bigger Rigs for Larger Tailgate Crews

When the whole crew shows up, or the tailgate turns into the unofficial pregame party for half the section, a bigger grill earns its keep.

The recteq Flagship 1600 remains the volume king in the recteq lineup at $1,599.99, with 1,667 square inches of stainless steel cooking space and a 40-pound pellet hopper good for up to 40 hours of continuous cooking, enough for 15 pork butts or six briskets in a single cook. It’s built for Louisiana’s humid fall swings and stays a top pick for crews cooking for a crowd all day long.

Traeger’s Timberline 1300 runs $3,399.99 and brings 1,300 square inches across three tiers of stainless steel grates, enough for 60 burgers, 12 whole chickens, or 14 rib racks in one session. The WiFIRE controller connects to the Traeger app, so you can check the temperature from the stands instead of hovering over the grill during warmups. TRU Convection technology and a double-walled stainless steel interior hold heat steady from 165 to 500 degrees, even when a cold front rolls through on an October Saturday.

Credit: Weber Credit: Weber

For crews who want gas over pellets, Weber’s Genesis E-435 runs $1,649.99 and can put out up to 28 burgers in one go, with four burners producing 48,000 BTUs, a dedicated sear zone, a side burner for sides or sauce, and 994 square inches of total cooking area. The expandable top grate adds a second cooking level, so the main course and sides come off the grill together instead of in shifts.

Griddles for Early Kickoffs and Morning Tailgates

Games with a morning kickoff call for a different setup entirely. Bacon, eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos need a flat cooking surface, not open grates, and a dedicated griddle handles a crowd faster than a traditional grill ever will.

Blackstone’s 22-inch Tabletop Griddle runs $249.99, and it’s become the default pick for a reason. Two independently controlled H-burners put out 24,000 BTUs across 361 square inches of cooking space, enough to run eggs, sausage, and pancakes at the same time without any of it touching. A rear grease management system keeps cleanup fast, which matters when kickoff is thirty minutes away and the griddle still needs to be broken down.

For smaller crews or tighter trunk space, Blackstone’s 17-inch Omnivore Tabletop Griddle runs $149.99 and trims the footprint to 267 square inches on a 12,000 BTU burner, while keeping the same even-heating H-burner design. It’s compact and light enough to carry one-handed from the truck.

Weber’s take on the portable griddle is the Slate 17-inch, priced at $279.99. Its 272-square-inch carbon-steel cooktop is case-hardened and pre-seasoned at the factory, so it skips the rust worries other griddles carry into humid Louisiana mornings, and metal spatulas won’t damage the surface the way they can on a coated griddle. A single 12,500 BTU burner pushes the cooktop past 500 degrees for crisp edges on smash burgers and bacon alike, and an optional stand folds down for transport.

recteq brings actual wood-fired flavor into the mix with the SmokeStone 600, running $999.99. It’s a pellet-fueled griddle with 600 square inches of cooking space, a 17-pound hopper, and Wi-Fi connectivity through the recteq app so the PID controller holds a set temperature without constant babysitting. It costs more than a propane griddle, but it’s the only option on this list that adds real wood smoke flavor to a Saturday morning breakfast spread.

Coleman’s RoadTrip 285 runs $319.99 and offers a different approach for tailgaters who want flexibility over a season of different game times. It puts out 20,000 BTUs across 285 square inches, and its swaptop design lets the same base unit switch between a full grill grate and a griddle insert, so one piece of gear covers both a Saturday burger cook and a Sunday morning breakfast spread.

What Louisiana Tailgaters Should Consider Before Buying

Think through the game day calendar before picking one grill to cover the whole season. A noon kickoff calls for a different setup than a breakfast tailgate before an 11 a.m. game, and a four-person crew doesn’t need the same cooking space as a group feeding thirty people out of the same lot.

Louisiana’s fall weather swings from 85-degree afternoons to sudden cold fronts, so stainless steel components and rust-resistant construction matter more here than in drier climates. Anyone hauling a grill to Tiger Stadium, the Cajun Field lot, or the Superdome should also check stadium rules first. Most lots allow propane and pellet grills, but some restrict open charcoal flames, so it pays to confirm before loading the truck.

Finally, match the grill to the crew. A portable pellet grill or tabletop griddle covers a small group without wasted space, a mid-size rig handles a regular tailgate crew, and a full-size pellet smoker or four-burner gas grill earns its trunk space when the whole section shows up to eat.

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