LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Spring is almost here in South Louisiana, which means one thing: you’re spending time outside. The crawfish boils are underway, the weather hasn’t yet turned into the sauna it becomes by July, and backyard cooking is at its absolute peak come April and May.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up an outdoor pizza oven, there’s no better time — and the 2025 market is stacked with excellent options.

Get our free mobile app

Pizza ovens have exploded in popularity over the last few years, and the technology has kept pace. You no longer need to spend $5,000 on a built-in brick oven to cook Neapolitan-style pies with a proper leopard-spotted crust. Portable, propane-powered models from brands like Ooni, Gozney, and Solo Stove can hit temperatures north of 900°F and cook a pizza in under two minutes. That’s faster than delivery, and the results aren’t even close.

Here’s a breakdown of the best options on the market for South Louisiana outdoor cooks, organized by budget.

The Best Budget Pick: Solo Stove Pi Prime (~$449)

If you’re dipping your toes into the pizza oven world for the first time, the Solo Stove Pi Prime is where you start. It’s not the flashiest oven on the market, but reviewers at Taste of Home, GearJunkie, and The Kitchn have consistently praised it as the best value available for a gas-powered outdoor oven.

According to Solo Stove, the Pi Prime reaches up to 950°F in about 15 minutes using its demi-dome heating technology, cooking pizzas in as little as 90 seconds. It runs on propane, which makes it straightforward to set up in a South Louisiana backyard — no sourcing hardwood, no managing a live fire in the middle of July.

Taste of Home’s reviewer noted that after more than six months of regular use, the Pi Prime proved versatile enough for scones, stuffed bell peppers, and other baked dishes beyond pizza, thanks to its heat retention and domed design. The front-facing temperature dial is a standout feature — it means you’re not reaching into a hot oven to adjust your flame mid-cook.

Pricing was updated to $449 as of July 2025, up from the original $349 launch price. It’s still the best deal in this category.

Best for: First-time pizza oven buyers, families who want an easy weeknight option, anyone who wants portability (it weighs about 30 lbs).

Limitations: Propane only (no wood option), 12-inch pizzas only, no built-in thermometer.

The Best Mid-Range Pick: Ooni Koda 16 (~$599)

The Ooni Koda 16 has been the gold standard for backyard pizza ovens for a reason. It’s gas-powered, cooks 16-inch pizzas, and has built a reputation over several years as the most reliable all-around oven at its price point.

Reviewers have consistently called the Koda 16 a “worthy splurge,” noting it achieves pizzeria-grade pizza and handles other foods like chicken and cornbread with equal ease — a reputation it’s built across years of independent testing by outlets including Food & Wine and camping gear publications.

America’s Test Kitchen found the best outdoor pizza ovens run on propane, reach at least 800°F, and distribute heat evenly — the Koda 16 checks all three boxes. The wide cooking surface is a significant advantage for South Louisiana cooks who tend to feed crowds — you can turn out 16-inch pies that actually feed a table, not just one or two people.

Ooni has since released newer gas models — including the Koda 2 Pro at $799, which bumps the cooking surface to 18 inches and adds smart app connectivity — but the original Koda 16 remains widely available at a lower price point and is still one of the most recommended ovens in every major review roundup.

Best for: Backyard entertaining, cooks who want a larger pizza surface without stepping up to premium price territory.

Limitations: Gas only, no built-in thermometer on the standard model, takes up more patio space than compact options.

The Best Premium Gas Pick: Gozney Arc XL (~$849)

This is the oven that’s dominating conversations among serious pizza enthusiasts in 2025. The Gozney Arc XL is gas-powered, built around a 16-inch cooking surface, and designed to produce both Neapolitan-style and New York-style pies at a very high level.

Pizza oven experts at Pala Pizza — who have personally tested over 50 models — named the Gozney Arc XL their top overall pick, crediting its burner design as the most user-friendly they’ve tested. The rolling flame mimics a wood-fired oven while running on propane, a design edge that sets it apart from the competition.

The entire Arc line is built around a standout feature: a built-in color display showing the internal temperature in real time. Tom’s Guide, reviewing the Arc model, called it a feature normally reserved for pricier ovens. For Louisiana cooks, that built-in thermometer matters — you’ll want to know exactly where your stone temp is sitting, especially in high-humidity conditions that can affect preheat times.

In a side-by-side review against the Ooni Karu 16, the Arc XL produced strong leoparding on the crust without overcooking the cheese — the first pizza cooked in 76 seconds at 813°F on the stone.

An optional purpose-built stand with wheels, shelves, and tool hangers is available separately for $249.99 — a worthwhile addition if you’re setting up a permanent outdoor cooking station.

Best for: Serious home cooks, anyone who entertains regularly, cooks who want premium build quality and a beautiful design without crossing into $1,500+ territory.

Limitations: Gas only, heavy at 58.5 lbs, stand sold separately.

The Best Versatile Pick: Ooni Karu 2 Pro (~$849)

If you want the flexibility to cook with both gas and wood — and you want a single oven that can handle everything — the Karu 2 Pro is the answer. It’s Ooni’s multi-fuel flagship, and it’s earned strong marks across every major review platform.

Pala Pizza named the Karu 2 Pro their top pick for anyone who wants to swap between wood, charcoal, or gas, calling it the top recommendation for anyone with an interest in wood-fired cooking while still offering the ease of propane.

For South Louisiana cooks, the wood-fired option isn’t just a novelty. There’s something authentic about wood smoke on a pizza — and if you’re already a backyard smoker, you understand that. The Karu 2 Pro lets you chase that flavor profile when you’re feeling adventurous, then pivot to propane when it’s a Tuesday night and you just want pizza on the table.

Homes & Gardens also noted the Karu 2 Pro features a door — which makes it more heat-efficient and better suited for cooking large cuts of meat than open-front designs.

Best for: Experienced outdoor cooks who already smoke meats and want maximum versatility, anyone who wants wood-fired cooking as a genuine option.

Limitations: More setup involved, wood-fired cooking has a steeper learning curve, slightly heavier.

The Best Premium Splurge: Gozney Dome S1 (~$1,499)

If you’re building a serious outdoor kitchen and you want an oven that becomes the centerpiece of it, the Gozney Dome S1 is worth the conversation. It’s the most expensive option on this list, but reviewers who use it consistently call it the best overall pizza oven available at the consumer level.

Pala Pizza’s testing found the Dome S1 to be the best oven for cooking both Neapolitan and New York-style pizza at a high level simultaneously. Using the optional Neapolitan Arch accessory, they achieved a 55-second bake without sacrificing quality on lower-temperature styles.

The Dome S1 uses both wood and gas, features a large cordierite stone, and has the thermal mass to maintain consistent temperatures over long cooking sessions — which matters if you’re feeding 20 people at a crawfish boil afterparty.

Homes & Gardens noted the Dome’s digital and probe thermometers are built in, and its wide, round shape is more versatile for roasting large cuts of meat alongside pizzas.

Best for: The serious outdoor cook who wants the best of everything, anyone building a permanent or semi-permanent outdoor kitchen.

Limitations: Expensive, heavy, and requires more counter or stand space than compact options.

What South Louisiana Cooks Need to Know Before Buying

Humidity is your enemy — plan accordingly. South Louisiana summers will take a toll on any outdoor appliance. Every expert reviewer recommends buying a cover for your pizza oven, especially if you plan to leave it outside. Gozney, Ooni, and Solo Stove all sell covers for their respective models.

Propane is the right call for most people. One experienced reviewer at Pala Pizza noted that even with multi-fuel ovens, he realistically uses the wood-fired option about once in every 50 cooks — gas is simply more convenient, and cooking times are so short that wood doesn’t meaningfully impart smoke flavor anyway. For the average South Louisiana backyard cook, a gas-only model will serve you better 95% of the time.

Preheat longer than the instructions say. Food writer Alexandra Stafford, cited by Amanda Hesser’s pizza oven guide, recommends preheating for at least 45 minutes to ensure the stone is thoroughly heated — noting that brands often advertise faster preheat times that don’t reflect real-world performance. Starting at a slightly lower temperature range (650°F to 750°F) is also more forgiving for beginners than shooting straight for 900°F.

Get an infrared thermometer. It’s a $20 accessory and it’s essential. The stone temperature is what matters, not the air temperature inside the oven — and you can’t know what the stone is doing without a thermometer pointed at it.