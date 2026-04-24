LAFAYETTE, La. — If you’ve been anywhere near a South Louisiana backyard, tailgate, or crawfish boil setup in the last few years, you’ve probably noticed something new alongside the smokers and propane burners: flat-top griddles.

The Blackstone boom that swept the country hit especially hard here, where big-batch cooking, backyard gatherings, and feeding crowds are practically a cultural obligation. The market has moved well beyond one brand, and the options available now include the just-released recteq SmokeStone 480, the newest entry in the world’s only wood-fired pellet griddle lineup.

We broke down the best outdoor griddles available right now, what makes each one worth considering, and which one fits your setup.

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Why Griddles Have Taken Over South Louisiana Backyards

The appeal is practical. A flat-top griddle lets you cook smash burgers, bacon and eggs, griddled shrimp, boudin patties, rice dishes, and stir-fry all on the same surface with no grates to clean and no flare-ups to manage. For South Louisiana cooks who routinely feed a dozen people at a stretch, the cooking surface area of a 36-inch griddle is hard to beat.

The humidity here is also a factor. Rolled steel griddles require regular seasoning and maintenance to stay rust-free, and that discipline matters when you’re dealing with year-round moisture at this latitude. Some of the newer griddles address it directly with rust-resistant cooktops. That’s a spec worth checking before you buy.

The Best Outdoor Griddles for South Louisiana Cooks

Blackstone 36” 4-Burner Griddle — Still the Standard

Price: ~$344–$479 | Cooking Area: 769 sq. in. | Fuel: Propane | BTU: 38,000 (Omnivore)

The Blackstone 36” is the griddle that started the backyard flat-top movement, and it still holds up. According to BBQGuys, founded just down the road in Baton Rouge, the 36” Omnivore model delivers four independently controlled burners, 769 square inches of cooking space, and a rolled carbon steel griddle plate that will outlast most other equipment in your backyard with proper care.

The Omnivore plate technology runs at 38,000 BTUs — lower than older Blackstone models — because the plate design retains and distributes heat more efficiently, requiring less fuel to reach and hold cooking temperature. Four separate heat zones let you run eggs low on one side and smash a burger hard on another at the same time. Built-in wind guards and the patented rear grease management system are standard on the Omnivore. The rear grease system directs drippings away from the cooktop and is one of the more debated design choices in the griddle world — some cooks prefer it, others wish the drain were up front.

The main consideration with the Blackstone is maintenance. Rolled steel needs regular seasoning, and if you leave it uncovered in the humidity, rust will find it. A quality cover and post-cook oiling habit solves that. It’s the same discipline your grandmother applied to cast iron. Blackstone backs the griddle with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

At around $344–$479 depending on configuration and retailer — Walmart carries it closer to $344, while Blackstone’s own site runs $479 — the Blackstone remains the most accessible entry point into serious griddle cooking.

Best for: First-time griddle buyers and cooks who want maximum cooking space at a reasonable price. The 769-square-inch cooktop is the largest in this guide.

recteq SmokeStone 480 — The One No Gas Griddle Can Match

Price: $750 | Cooking Area: 480 sq. in. | Fuel: Wood pellets | Temperature Range: 300°F–600°F

The SmokeStone 480 is the newest model in recteq’s pellet-fueled griddle lineup, the only one on the market, and it brings a feature the original SmokeStone 600 didn’t have: lid-down cooking. That matters more than it might sound. Most griddle lids are afterthoughts, built from thin steel that can’t handle sustained heat. The SmokeStone’s lid is built to take it, so you can close it mid-cook to lock in heat, speed up cook times, and add a layer of smoke to whatever is on the flat-top.

It’s worth noting what that means compared to the other premium griddle in this guide. Traeger’s own documentation for the Flatrock states flat out: “Your lid should never be closed while cooking.” On the SmokeStone 480, closing the lid is a cooking technique.

The wood-fired difference is the core argument for the SmokeStone over any gas griddle. Pellets infuse food with smoke that propane simply cannot produce. Smash burgers, bacon, griddled shrimp, and boudin patties all carry a wood-fire element you’re not getting from a standard flat-top. In a region where smoke is already built into the culinary vocabulary, it’s not a stretch.

The specs hold up for backyard and tailgate use. The 480-square-inch pre-seasoned rolled-steel cooktop fits 18 burgers, 36 strips of bacon, or 18 pancakes at a time, comparable to a 28-inch gas griddle. The 18-pound hopper keeps the cook going without constant refueling. The temperature range runs 300°F to 600°F, backed by PID control that locks in your chosen temp and holds it. No watching the knobs, no chasing hot spots. A stainless steel heat deflector distributes heat evenly through the cooking chamber, and the glare-proof control screen stays readable in direct Louisiana sun.

At $750, the SmokeStone 480 sits between the Camp Chef Gridiron and the Weber Slate in price, but it’s in its own category. No gas griddle does what wood pellets do to food on a flat-top.

Best for: Serious home cooks who want wood-fired flavor without managing a traditional smoker. Pellet grill owners who want a companion flat-top. Anyone who wants lid-down smoke cooking on a griddle surface.

Weber Slate 36” Rust-Resistant Griddle — Built for Louisiana Humidity

Price: $999–$1,049 | Cooking Area: 756 sq. in. | Fuel: Propane | BTU: 48,000

Weber came into the griddle market seriously with the Slate, and for South Louisiana conditions, the feature that stands out is right in the name: rust resistance. According to Weber, the Slate’s carbon-steel cooktop is transformed under extreme heat and pressure that case-hardens the surface, reducing the ability for moisture to collect and rust to form. It comes pre-seasoned and ready to cook out of the box.

That matters more here than in most parts of the country. The humidity in South Louisiana is relentless, and a griddle that resists rust from the start requires less work to maintain year-round.

The Slate 36 also brings a digital temperature display, four independently controlled burners, integrated wind guards, and 756 square inches of cooking space. The closed cabinet below the cooking surface provides real storage, and the Weber Works accessory system lets you customize the side shelves with spice racks, tool hooks, and storage bins. It reaches over 500°F and heats evenly edge to edge.

The five-year warranty covers most components, though not rust. Weber’s position is that the cooktop design prevents rust rather than warrants against it. At $999, it’s priced at the top of the gas griddle category. The 30-inch version with three burners runs $799 with 540 square inches of cooking space, a meaningful price break if you don’t need the full footprint.

Best for: Backyard cooks who want a premium, low-maintenance griddle and are willing to pay for build quality. The rust-resistant cooktop makes it a strong choice for South Louisiana’s climate.

Camp Chef Gridiron 36 — The Thoughtful Competitor

Price: $599.99 | Cooking Area: 634 sq. in. | Fuel: Propane | BTU: 48,000

Camp Chef has been in the outdoor cooking space since 1990, and the Gridiron 36 is their most direct challenge to Blackstone’s grip on the market. It comes with a pre-seasoned griddle plate, a soft-close lid, flamethrower ignition, and a front grease trap rather than the rear system on most Blackstones.

That front grease management is the detail owners keep coming back to. Rather than pushing grease toward the rear of the cooking surface, the front drain lets you manage it from where you’re standing, which is more intuitive mid-cook. The drain opening is also large enough to crack an egg directly on the griddle and discard the shell through it, which means one less piece of trash to manage next to the cooktop.

At 634 square inches, the Gridiron is slightly smaller than the Blackstone 36” and the Weber Slate 36”, but it’s still a serious cooking surface. The 48,000 BTU output is higher than the Blackstone Omnivore’s 38,000, and testers have found even heat distribution and solid control across temperature ranges.

At $599.99, you’re getting a lid, a better grease system, and a pre-seasoned surface for about $120–$255 more than a base Blackstone, depending on where you buy each.

Best for: Cooks who want a step up from entry-level without going to the $999 tier. Particularly appealing if front grease management and a built-in lid are priorities.

Traeger Flatrock 3-Zone — Wind-Fighting Design for Outdoor Cooking

Price: $799.99 | Cooking Area: 594 sq. in. | Fuel: Propane | Zones: 3 independent

Traeger spent decades building pellet grills before releasing the Flatrock, and they put that engineering to work on a problem South Louisiana cooks know well: wind. The Flatrock’s FlameLock construction recesses the cooktop into the grill body, isolating the burners from outside air on all sides. According to Traeger, this design uses as much as 28% less propane than standard griddles and produces more consistent temperatures in outdoor conditions.

The TruZone temperature control system creates three distinct cooking zones separated by HeatShield insulation. The zones are truly independent, not just loosely separated. The triple U-burner design provides twice the burner-to-cooktop coverage of most standard flat-top griddles, meaning even heat across the full surface with no dead spots.

The Flatrock also includes a fuel sensor that measures propane by weight rather than pressure, giving you an accurate read on the tank before you’re mid-cook and running out. The EZ-Clean grease keg collects drippings in one contained unit.

The tradeoffs are price and cooking area. At $799.99 for the 3-zone model, you’re getting 594 square inches, less real estate than the Blackstone at a higher price. The Flatrock 2-Zone runs $699.99 with 468 square inches. Certain features also require electricity.

Best for: Cooks who deal with wind in their outdoor setup and want premium temperature zone control. The wind-resistance engineering is a genuine advantage in exposed outdoor settings.

Which One Is Right for You?

Budget under $500: The Blackstone 36” is the proven choice. You get the most cooking surface in this price range, dependable performance, and a massive user community. Buy a quality cover and season it regularly.

Budget $599.99: The Camp Chef Gridiron 36 adds a lid, front grease management, and a pre-seasoned surface for about $120–$255 more than a base Blackstone. Worth it if those features matter to you.

Budget $799–$1,049, and humidity is the concern: The Weber Slate 36 is the griddle to beat. The rust-resistant cooktop is a real differentiator for South Louisiana conditions, and the build quality justifies the price for anyone cooking year-round outdoors.

You want smoke flavor on a flat-top: The recteq SmokeStone 480 is the only option. No gas griddle replicates what wood pellets do to a smash burger or a piece of griddled shrimp. At $750, it sits between the Camp Chef and the Weber Slate in price and comes with lid-down cooking the original SmokeStone didn’t offer. If you already run a pellet grill, this fits right into that system.

Wind is your problem: The Traeger Flatrock’s FlameLock design addresses that more directly than any other griddle here. At $799.99 for the 3-zone model, the price is steep for the cooking area you get, but the engineering is legitimate.

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What to Cook First on Your South Louisiana Griddle

Smash burgers: The single best argument for a flat-top griddle. Thin patties pressed hard against a hot surface develop a crust no grill grate can produce. Season with salt and pepper only, smash them early, and don’t touch them after that.

Boudin patties: Split the casing on a link of boudin, press the filling into a flat patty, and cook on medium heat until both sides are crispy. It’s a different result than boudin straight from the casing, and it’s one of the better things you can do on a griddle.

Griddled shrimp with butter and garlic: High heat, a tablespoon of butter, fresh Gulf shrimp. Done in three minutes. On the SmokeStone, the wood-fire element takes this from good to something worth talking about.

Large-batch breakfast: Eggs, andouille, potatoes, and peppers all at once across four temperature zones. A stovetop or conventional grill can’t do that.