Louisiana Chef to Compete on New Season of Hell’s Kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - The new season of the hit TV show Hell's Kitchen, called "Battle of the States", is set to premier featuring chefs from each state as they compete against each other to prove their culinary prowess as well as defending their state's reputation.

Obviously, Louisiana's reputation for having some of the best food in world is well known, and one Louisiana chef will have his chance to defend it as one of the 50 semi-finalists on the brand new season of Hell's Kitchen "Battle of the State".

Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States first premiered, hosted by Gordon Ramsey, as the theme for Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen, which aired on Fox in 2022–2023.

The idea behind the show is to pit chefs from different regions around the U.S. against each other in the kitchen.

There's a lot of state pride involved with this version of Hell's Kitchen, and that makes for some really entertaining television.

This season, which premiers on Fox 9/25/25 will feature Bradley Wildridge, a chef from Alexandria, Louisiana.

Wildridge is an Alexandria native and the co-owner of a Cajun fusion pop-up restaurant called "Bayou on The Bay".

Chef Wildridge tells WNTZ -

It’s such an honor to represent Louisiana. I very much had the opportunity to bring my Cajun flare in and show Chef Ramsay what I had to offer. I love to intrigue people’s palates. We keep it real, mix it up, and keep people on their toes.

Although Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States started with 50 chefs, Wildridge was able to move on to the next group of 20 chefs in the competition so far, so we'll get to see what dish he wowed Gordon Ramsey with to advance to the semi-finals tonight!

