Todd and Julie from ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Are Headed to Jail

(Associated Press) Todd and Julie Chrisley from the reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" are headed to jail for bank fraud and tax evasion.

After being convicted of charges including bank fraud and tax evasion in June, the Chrisleys were sentenced on Monday. Todd Chrisley will spend 12 years behind bars, plus 16 months probation. His wife Julie, received 7 years and 16 months.

The reality show spotlighted the Chrisley family as cameras followed their everyday lives (although scripted and themed) while highlighting their expensive taste, sprawling home and lavish lifestyle.

Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys pulled of an elaborate bank fraud scheme and failed to report income from tax authorities.

The jury was not kind to the Chrisleys accusing the reality stars of jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, not paying vendors and tax evasion.

The Chrisley's legal team asked for a much lower jail time for Todd and none for Julie but the jury didn't buy into the request.

It is being reported that the Chrisleys have shown no remorse for their actions, actually blaming others for their predicament.

Investigators say the Chrisleys managed to get friends and family members to lie for them.

The couple has three children together. Todd has another son from a prior marriage. The couple also shares custody of Todd Chjrisley's son's daughter.