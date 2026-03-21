Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is drawing national attention after offering to personally cover the salaries of Transportation Security Administration workers during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Musk shared the proposal early Saturday morning on his social platform X, stating that he wanted to help ease the burden on TSA employees who are currently working without pay.

“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse,” Musk wrote, noting the disruption is affecting travelers and workers across the country.

Legal Questions Surround Proposal

While the offer has sparked conversation online, it is unclear whether such a move would even be allowed under federal law. Government employees, including TSA officers, are typically paid through congressional appropriations, with strict regulations governing compensation.

Any attempt by a private individual to fund federal salaries would likely face significant legal and logistical hurdles.

Shutdown Impact Felt At Airports

The partial government shutdown has already begun impacting airports nationwide. TSA agents, considered essential workers, are required to continue reporting to work despite missing paychecks.

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That reality has raised concerns about staffing shortages, longer security lines, and potential travel disruptions, especially at major hubs.

Political Gridlock Continues

The shutdown stems from ongoing disagreements in Washington over funding priorities tied to immigration and Department of Homeland Security spending.

A bill to fund DHS failed to advance in the Senate on Friday, with Democrats withholding support. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed a narrower bill focused on funding TSA operations, though its chances remain uncertain.

As lawmakers return for a rare weekend session, millions of travelers and federal workers alike are left waiting for a resolution. Musk’s proposal, while unconventional, highlights the growing urgency surrounding the situation.