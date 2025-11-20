DESOTO CO, Miss. (KPEL-FM) - Here's a headline you don't see every day -- "Mississippi Rodeo Postponed Due to Herpes Outbreak in Horses."

This is exactly what is happening with the DeSoto County Pro Rodeo that was supposed to take place in North Mississippi.

Why Rodeo Officials Chose to Postpone the Event

Now, the outbreak is not necessarily amongst just the livestock involved at this particular event but rather, around the country. Officials have postponed the two-day event out of "an abundance of caution" due to a nationwide outbreak of the equine herpes virus (EHV-1).

"Although the DeSoto County Agri-Education Center has not been affected by this outbreak, postponing the event is a precautionary measure to protect the health and well-being of every horse that would have competed. The safety of the animals, their riders, and all participants remains our highest priority," a post on the DeSoto County Agri-Education Facebook page reads.

Symptoms and Risks Associated With the Equine Herpes Virus

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EHV-1 primarily causes upper respiratory disease and abortions/stillbirths in horses. In some cases, it can cause a neurological disease called herpes myeloencephalopathy, which can be fatal.

The disease is spread through nose-to-nose contact or contaminated equipment.

New Rodeo Dates and What Ticket Holders Should Know

The good news is the rodeo will be rescheduled for December 12th and 13th and all tickets purchased for this weekend will be honored on the new dates.