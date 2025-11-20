(KPEL News) - Louisiana has an Incurable Sexually Transmitted Infection Team, and the group is looking to make recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature in an effort to curb the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in our state.

Louisiana Tops Nation in STDs

Louisiana ranks first in the number of chlamydia cases and second in the number of gonorrhea cases.

Task Force’s Mission and Goals

Could the committee make the type of recommendations that could form the basis for laws to be debated by the Louisiana Legislature? They will be looking into what recommendations they might be able to make. According to one task force member, Dietz, one of the most challenging issues is whether these issues should be discussed in classrooms.

Education Challenges and Classroom Boundaries

Dietz points out the trouble with being able to suggest recommendations about sex education in schools, as teachers would not know what the boundaries are. Dietz says that's unlikely to be turned into legislation.

Prison System Testing Programs

When entering a prison system or leaving one in Louisiana, prisoners have the option of being tested for Sexually Transmitted Infections. The problem is that the funds are typically not available at the local level or are used for other purposes, according to committee member Dr. Samuel Burgess.

Legislative Recommendations and Timeline

The task force has the time between now and the next legislative session to continue its research and make its suggestions. In the meantime, Louisiana has the highest rate of sexually transmitted diseases for chlamydia, and was number two when it comes to gonorrhea.

A study released in July 2025 shows the following,

