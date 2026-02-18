BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - If you receive SNAP benefits in Louisiana, effective today (Feb. 18, 2026), you will no longer be able to use your Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to buy certain non-nutritious foods.

Get our free mobile app

The SNAP Food Restriction Waiver prohibits the purchase of specific sugar-laden items to encourage a more nutritious diet and improve public health outcomes.

What You Can No Longer Buy With SNAP

Soft drinks

Energy drinks

Candy (including gum and mints)

What SNAP Still Covers

Fruits and vegetables

Meats, poultry, and fish

Dairy products like milk and cheese

Breads, cereals, and grains

Seeds and plants for growing food at home

Why Louisiana Implemented These Restrictions

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, these restrictions were put into place to encourage healthier choices and help reduce obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and other diet-related health issues.

READ MORE: New Peanut Butter Recall Affects Over 20,000 Products Nationwide

SNAP recipients who live in food deserts with limited access to healthy options are urged to consider utilizing programs like farmers' markets that accept SNAP.

Other Helpful Tips

Plan meals around whole foods and nutritious staples.

Look for SNAP-eligible healthy incentives programs in your area, which may offer bonuses for buying fruits and vegetables. Those programs include Market Watch, Greaux the Good, and eHIP.