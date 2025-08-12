Highlights

State audits reveal 400+ day delays in investigating abuse cases against caregivers while accused workers remain on the job

Only 28.5 percent of Louisiana child welfare investigations result in valid findings, with more than 250,000 reports filed over five years

69 disability service providers received no oversight surveys at all between 2018-2023, despite state requirements

Disability Rights Louisiana handled 2,300 individual cases in 2024, fighting for nearly 30,000 people facing abuse and neglect

Louisiana uses the lowest evidence standard compared to 14 other states when determining child abuse allegations

Investigations Reveal Systemic Failures in Protecting Louisiana's Disabled Citizens

State audits expose 400+ day delays investigating caregiver abuse while accused workers remain on the job. Multiple agencies fail oversight standards for a vulnerable disability community across Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Recent state audits and advocacy reports reveal widespread systemic failures in Louisiana's protection of disabled citizens, with investigation delays lasting more than a year while accused caregivers continue working with vulnerable populations.

Multiple Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports from 2022 through 2025 document severe deficiencies across state agencies responsible for protecting people with disabilities, creating what advocacy groups describe as a crisis requiring immediate legislative intervention.

What Louisiana Families with Disabled Members Need to Know

State investigations into abuse and neglect cases against caregivers working with disabled individuals averaged nearly 400 days from initial report to resolution, according to a January 2025 Louisiana Legislative Auditor report. The shortest investigation took 64 days, while the longest extended 951 days.

During these prolonged investigations, accused workers remain employed and continue providing care to disabled individuals. One documented case involved a certified nursing assistant who used bedsheets to tie two residents with advanced dementia to chairs, but 383 days passed before the Louisiana Department of Health added the employee to its database of banned workers.

In another instance, after a care worker stomped on the neck of a resident, the health department required 679 days to complete the investigation and database entry.

"The risk is that CNAs/DSWs with a substantiated allegation of abuse and neglect may continue to work with vulnerable populations during the time it takes for LDH to add the CNA/DSW to the adverse actions lists," the audit concluded.

The Louisiana Department of Health employs only one full-time and two part-time reviewers to handle cases that increased from 55 per month in fiscal year 2021 to 73 per month by 2024. As of August 2024, the department reported a backlog of 354 incidents requiring review.

Oversight Failures in Home and Community-Based Services

A November 2024 audit of Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) found the Louisiana Department of Health failed to meet its own oversight standards for providers serving people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The state's internal goal requires surveying HCBS providers at least once every three years to assess compliance with regulations. However, between 2018 and 2023, the department failed to meet this goal with nearly a quarter of the 546 providers. Auditors determined that 69 providers received no surveys at all during the five-year period.

People with developmental and intellectual disabilities face higher risks for abuse and neglect, which can include medication manipulation, withholding of assistive devices, or providers who refuse to provide essential assistance.

During the audit period, the agency conducted 1,979 surveys addressing 5,420 separate allegations of noncompliance, with 2,194 related to abuse or neglect. The audit also identified weaknesses in oversight of support coordination agencies, with eight out of 36 agencies not receiving all required monitoring reviews between 2018 and 2023.

Child Protection System Deficiencies

Louisiana's child protection system shows significant gaps that particularly impact disabled children. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's findings, the state investigated 51,303 child welfare cases from 2019 to 2021 but substantiated only 28.5 percentof them.

In a comparison of 17 states, Louisiana and only three others use the lowest standard of evidence — "reasonable cause to believe" — to determine whether child abuse or neglect allegations are valid. The other 14 states surveyed use a "preponderance of evidence" standard requiring more than 50 percent likelihood that abuse occurred.

A separate audit found that more than one-third of calls to Louisiana's child abuse hotline fail to connect. Nearly 250,000 reports of potential child abuse or neglect were filed with DCFS Central Intake staff over a five-year period, with the agency accepting only 37.4 percent for investigation.

The Department of Children and Family Services received criticism for lacking performance targets to determine whether abuse calls are processed in a timely fashion or whether adequate staffing levels exist for the hotline.

Current Advocacy Efforts and Legal Challenges

Disability Rights Louisiana (DRLA), the state's only organization providing free legal advocacy to people with disabilities, reports handling 2,300 individual cases in 2024 while fighting for expanded access to healthcare and safety from abuse and neglect for nearly 30,000 people.

According to DRLA data, one in three Louisiana residents has a disability, and this community faces disproportionately high rates of unemployment, abuse, incarceration, and limited access to education and healthcare. Sixty percent of people with disabilities in Louisiana cannot afford basic necessities, much less legal representation when their rights are violated.

The organization's 2024 priorities include ensuring people with disabilities are not subjected to abuse, neglect, or exploitation while advocating for policies that prevent and address instances of individual and systemic abuse, including physical abuse, psychological abuse, and financial exploitation.

DRLA successfully secured an additional $42 million in state funding for home and community-based services in 2024, helping hundreds of adults remain in their communities instead of being institutionalized.

Nursing Home and Residential Care Concerns

Louisiana's nursing home system ranks among the worst nationally, with ElderGuide placing the state 43rd due to poor staffing levels and high rates of patients with bedsores. State data shows Louisiana nursing homes have high incident rates of patient bedsores and physical restraint usage while being significantly understaffed with trained nurses.

Recent investigations found loopholes in background check requirements that allow care workers to move between facilities during ongoing abuse investigations. Before hiring certified nursing assistants, nursing facilities are required to review the CNA Registry, but not the adverse actions list, potentially allowing employment of workers who committed abuse in previous positions as direct service workers.

Reporting Systems and Legal Framework

Louisiana maintains multiple reporting systems for different populations:

Child abuse (under 18): 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437)

1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437) Adult Protective Services (18-59 with disabilities): 1-800-898-4910

1-800-898-4910 Elderly Protective Services (60 and older): 1-833-577-6532

Louisiana law requires all residents to report suspected abuse, neglect, exploitation, and extortion of adults with disabilities under Louisiana R.S. 14:403.2. The law provides immunity for good-faith reporters but includes criminal penalties for those who fail to report known incidents or make false reports.

Systemic Reform Recommendations

State auditors have recommended multiple reforms to address identified deficiencies:

Establishing specific timeframes for abuse and neglect investigations

Requiring periodic database checks of current care workers by employers

Implementing supervisory review processes before adding incidents to adverse action databases

Improving notification procedures for alleged perpetrators of their appeal rights

Increasing staffing levels for investigation units

Closing loopholes in background check requirements between different types of care facilities

The Louisiana Department of Health has agreed to implement some recommended changes, including new procedures to track investigations and requirements for nursing facilities to check both the CNA Registry and the adverse actions list before hiring. However, the department cited insufficient staffing as a barrier to timely investigation completion.

Legislative Oversight and Future Monitoring

The Louisiana Legislature has established regular oversight hearings every six weeks to monitor the Department of Children and Family Services following multiple high-profile deaths of children known to the system. A new child ombudsman position was created under the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office to serve as an independent monitor for complaints against agencies involved in child protection.

The ombudsman can review complaints, advocate for children and families, and recommend specific procedural changes or larger systemic reforms. A dedicated website, www.Kids4.La, allows public filing of complaints related to the state's child welfare system.