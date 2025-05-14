Highlights:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Health officials in Louisiana are urging folks to double-check their vaccinations after confirming the state’s first measles cases of the year and seeing a concerning spike in whooping cough.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says two related adult measles cases were found in Region 1, which includes Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard parishes. Thankfully, both individuals are recovering and didn’t need to be hospitalized. One case was tied to international travel, and there haven’t been any new cases since.

But while measles might be under control for now, doctors and public health experts are far more concerned about a different illness: whooping cough.

Whooping Cough Numbers Keep Climbing

So far in 2025, Louisiana has seen 170 cases of whooping cough—already more than all of last year, which had 154. Even worse, 42 people have been hospitalized since last fall, and most of them—nearly 70%—were infants under one year old.

The worst part? Two infants have died in recent months. These are the first whooping cough-related deaths Louisiana has had since 2018.

Whooping cough (also called pertussis) is a nasty respiratory infection. It causes long, intense coughing fits that make it hard to breathe—especially for babies and young kids.

Don’t Wait—Check Your Vaccines

LDH is encouraging everyone in Louisiana to check their vaccine records and get up to date:

Measles : Two doses of the MMR vaccine give strong protection.

: Two doses of the MMR vaccine give strong protection. Whooping cough: Kids get the DTaP vaccine, and teens/adults should have the Tdap booster.

While there has been a lot of talk about vaccines in recent years—particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic—health officials in Louisiana and around the country maintain that vaccines are the most effective way of fighting disease outbreaks like the measles outbreak we're seeing in Texas.

"Vaccines are safe, effective, and our best defense against serious disease outbreaks," LDH said in a public statement.

What You Can Do Right Now

The confirmed measles cases were limited to southeast Louisiana, but whooping cough is turning up in multiple parts of the state. Doctors in Acadiana and beyond are urging families to:

Check your child’s immunization schedule

Ask your doctor if you or your teen needs a booster

Be alert to signs like persistent coughing, trouble breathing, or whooping sounds during coughing fits

If you’re not sure where to start, talk to your pediatrician or visit the Louisiana Department of Health.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis. It causes severe coughing fits that can make it hard to breathe, especially for babies and young children.

How do I know if my child is protected from whooping cough?

Children should receive five doses of the DTaP vaccine between 2 months and 6 years of age. Teens and adults should get a Tdap booster. Ask your healthcare provider to review your vaccine records.

What is measles and how does it spread?

Measles is a viral disease that spreads through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. It’s extremely contagious and can lead to serious complications like pneumonia or brain swelling.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes followed by a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads.

How can I protect myself and my family from measles?

Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles. Talk to your doctor if you’re unsure of your vaccination status.

Where can I find more information or get vaccinated?

Visit LDH’s Immunization Program or the Measles Information Page for full vaccine schedules and clinic locations.