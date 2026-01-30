(KPEL News) - It was just after midnight on January 28 when Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to investigate a head-on collision that ultimately led to the death of a young man.

According to trooper Monique Lavergane with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the crash happened as 18-year-old Jailon Rhine of Jeanerette was driving eastbound on Louisiana Highway 674 near Cherri Lane in Iberia Parish when investigators say the vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway.

Lavergne says that Rhine's vehicle slammed head-on into a truck that was coming from the westbound direction on the highway.

Officials say that Rhine was wearing a seat belt, but the crash was severe, and the young man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

As is standard in any severe crash or fatality crash, samples were taken from each driver for toxicological testing by a state lab. Lavergne says the initial investigation was completed, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The driver of the truck was also buckled up, but did receive serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

