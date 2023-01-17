Finally—Jeanerette is Getting a New Grocery Store

Residents of Jeanerette, La. are finally getting a much-needed local grocery store. When the town's only grocery store closed in mid-2022, Jeanerette residents were forced to travel out of town to shop for food and other supplies. However, the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana is about to change that.

The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana has acquired the old Mac's Sugar City Market building which was destroyed by fire. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana will expand its Raintree Market currently located in Baldwin, La. to include a second location in the town of Jeanerette.

Jeanerette residents will no longer have to leave their community to grocery shop. This will serve as a valuable service to the Jeanerette community, especially to the elderly.

The historical building that once housed Mac's Sugar City Market will not be torn down but instead renovated. Jeanerette Mayor Carl Bougeois Jr. could not be happier about the tribe's decision.

We were deeply saddened for the Jeanerette community after learning that Mac’s Grocery Store had been destroyed by fire. Mac’s was the only grocery store in Jeanerette. After it was destroyed the community had nowhere to buy their much-needed provisions and daily needs. I knew we needed to do something for the community there. They needed a grocery store! -Countice Leblanc, General Manager of Raintree Market

Chitimacha Tribal Chairman, Melissa Darden, said something had to be done for the citizens of Jeanerette. We could not leave our neighbors in a bind! Many people who do not have cars used to walk to Mac’s. It was the anchor of the community due to its location and what it provided. We have a very successful model with our very own Raintree Market. It was a no-brainer; we could fill a need for our neighbors and expand an already successful business model. -Chitimacha Tribal Chairman, Melissa Darden The Raintree Market Jeanerette location is expected to be open by spring 2024.