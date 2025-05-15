Highlights:

Nyjal Hurst of Jeanerette was indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder

Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette, an 11-year Lafayette Police veteran, was killed in the standoff

Three other officers were also wounded in the incident

Jolivette’s death inspired House Bill 11, the Segus Jolivette Act, to toughen penalties for repeat violent offenders

The bill is currently under legislative consideration amid ongoing debate

Jeanerette Man Indicted in Deadly Standoff That Killed Lafayette SWAT Officer

The suspect in a deadly standoff that killed Lafayette SWAT officer Segus Jolivette now faces multiple charges.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Nearly a year after a deadly standoff in Jeanerette took the life of a Lafayette Police officer, the man at the center of it has now been formally indicted.

A grand jury in Iberia Parish has handed down a series of charges against 32-year-old Nyjal Hurst, including second-degree murder in the death of Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette, a beloved 11-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department.

The standoff also left three other officers wounded.

The indictment follows months of investigation and community mourning—and for Jolivette’s family and fellow officers, it marks one more step on a long road toward justice. It also follows a series of charges brought by Louisiana State Police back in February.

Hurst Faces Multiple Charges

Hurst was already in custody when the grand jury issued the indictment. He’s now officially facing:

Second-degree murder

Ten counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

The charges stem from a July 25, 2024 standoff. According to authorities, officers from multiple agencies—including Lafayette Police—were trying to serve arrest warrants on Hurst for previous violent crimes. But when they arrived at a home on Hubertville Road, Hurst barricaded himself inside with two people—one of them a minor—and opened fire. Senior Corporal Jolivette was killed in the exchange. Three other officers were hit but survived.

A Life of Service Cut Short

Alexis Jolivette, Facebook Alexis Jolivette, Facebook loading...

Segus Jolivette wasn’t just a cop—he was a father of five, a husband, a friend, and a quiet pillar in the Lafayette Police Department. Over his 11-year career, he served as a patrol officer, a school resource officer, and most recently, a SWAT negotiator.

Those who knew him say he had a calm presence and a deep commitment to serving others, on and off duty. His death rocked the law enforcement community in Acadiana and sparked renewed conversations about how to deal with repeat violent offenders.

The Fight for the Segus Jolivette Act

Jolivette’s family hasn’t stayed quiet. Since his death, they’ve been at the State Capitol, speaking directly to lawmakers and urging them to pass legislation in his name: House Bill 11, better known as the Segus Jolivette Act.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Chad Boyer, aims to crack down on repeat violent offenders by ensuring they serve more of their sentences. Here’s what it proposes:

A person convicted of a third violent felony would be required to serve at least 50% of the maximum sentence .

would be required to serve at least . A fourth conviction would raise that to 75% , with no chance for early release.

would raise that to , with no chance for early release. It also allows juries to hear about prior convictions when deciding on sentencing—something many say makes the system more transparent.

Supporters argue it’s a matter of safety. They say too many dangerous offenders are slipping through the cracks and getting out too soon, putting communities and officers at risk.

Segus Jolivette Photo courtesy of Lafayette Police Department loading...

Not everyone’s on board. Critics have raised concerns about prison overcrowding and whether this kind of law could conflict with broader efforts to reform sentencing laws. But for Jolivette’s loved ones, this isn’t about policy—it’s about people. It’s about making sure what happened to Segus doesn’t happen to someone else’s family.

The bill is still moving through the legislature, but the family’s resolve hasn’t wavered.

What Comes Next

Hurst remains behind bars in Iberia Parish. His trial could still be months away, but the wheels of justice are turning.

And for the family of Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette—and the community he served—that means watching closely, hoping for accountability, and pushing for change.