LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Drivers in south Lafayette, heads up, a stretch of E. Broussard Road is set to close this Sunday, April 19, and you'll want to plan your route ahead of time.

READ MORE: Lafayette School Board Reconsider Comeaux Closure Vote

Why E. Broussard Road Is Closing This Sunday

E. Broussard Road, northwest of Robley Drive, will be completely shut down from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. as construction crews move in to install subsurface cross drains beneath the roadway. The work is part of the larger, ongoing roundabout construction project at the intersection of E. Broussard Road and Robley Drive. This project has been reshaping that busy corridor in recent months.

The full closure is expected to last most of the day, so if your Sunday routine takes you through that part of town, you'll need to find an alternate path.

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Suggested Detour Routes for Lafayette Drivers

Suggested detour routes include:

Robley Drive



Teljean Road



Johnston Street

Lafayette Consolidated Government Thanks Drivers for Patience

Crews and local officials are asking motorists to remain patient and stay alert when traveling anywhere near the construction zone, even on the detour routes. Lafayette Consolidated Government thanked the public for their continued cooperation as this necessary infrastructure work moves forward.

As always, conditions on the ground can change, so give yourself a little extra time Sunday morning, and stay with us for any updates.