Downtown Lafayette Street Closing for Nearly a Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced a road closure in Downtown Lafayette for the next few days.
Dates and Location of the Closure
Taylor Street, between E. Congress Street and E. Vermilion Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic Thursday, January 15, 2026, through Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
Why Taylor Street Is Closed
The closure is necessary as construction crews will be performing utility infrastructure construction within the road as part of the Hotel Lafayette project, located at 301 E. Vermilion Street.
READ MORE: Louisiana School Bus Driver Allegedly Abandons Students on Bus
Detour Routes for Downtown Drivers
Detour routes while the road is closed include:
- E. Vermilion Street
- Polk Street
- E. Congress Street
- Garfield Street
- Lee Avenue
What Drivers Should Expect
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted detour signage.
Here Is the 2026 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Acadiana
Gallery Credit: Jude Walker