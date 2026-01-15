LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced a road closure in Downtown Lafayette for the next few days.

Dates and Location of the Closure

Taylor Street, between E. Congress Street and E. Vermilion Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic Thursday, January 15, 2026, through Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Why Taylor Street Is Closed

The closure is necessary as construction crews will be performing utility infrastructure construction within the road as part of the Hotel Lafayette project, located at 301 E. Vermilion Street.

Detour Routes for Downtown Drivers

Detour routes while the road is closed include:

E. Vermilion Street

Polk Street

E. Congress Street

Garfield Street

Lee Avenue

What Drivers Should Expect

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted detour signage.