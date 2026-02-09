LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Drivers along Interstate 10 should prepare for lane closures as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) begins a new pavement marking project later this month.

Where the I-10 Work Will Take Place

DOTD officials say construction will start Monday, February 23, 2026, on a $663,000 project covering a 13.7-mile stretch of I-10 from the I-49 interchange in Lafayette to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish.

What DOTD Is Replacing

The work will focus on replacing pavement striping and raised pavement markers, which are designed to improve visibility and overall roadway safety for motorists traveling through the area.

When Drivers Can Expect Lane Closures

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., though DOTD notes that some night work may be required as the project progresses. Lane closures will be necessary during construction, and drivers should expect possible delays.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

DOTD is urging motorists to remain alert while traveling through the work zone, watch for crews and equipment, and drive cautiously.

How to Get Traffic Updates

To stay informed, drivers can sign up for MyDOTD at dotd.la.gov to receive updates on lane closures and local road projects. Traffic and road condition information is also available through the state’s 511 Traveler Information System by visiting 511la.org, dialing 511, or calling 1-888-ROAD-511 for out-of-state travelers.