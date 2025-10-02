LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government have announced that a road closure in Lafayette will start next Monday.

Why Pasa Place Is Closing

A portion of the 100 block of Pasa Place, between S. College Road and Girard Park Drive, will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, October 6, through Friday, October 24, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

The closure is necessary as part of Lafayette Utilities System (LUS's) South Gravity Lift Station construction. LUS contractor NCMC, LLC, will conduct boring operations within the roadway.

READ MORE: Grouse Room Closes in Downtown Lafayette, Building Now for Sale

What Facilities Remain Accessible

Due to the location of the closure, access for the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center parking garage, and MTS Physical Therapy Clinic will remain accessible from S. College Road.

Lafayette Consolidated Government Lafayette Consolidated Government loading...

Alternate Routes & Detours

Detour routes will be available, and local access will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour signage and use the following alternate routes:

S. College Road

Girard Park Drive

Hospital Drive

Coolidge Street

Motorists are advised to plan and exercise caution in the area.