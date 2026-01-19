Bonin Road Closure in Lafayette Starts Tuesday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - There's a road closure in Lafayette starting tomorrow that may affect your commute.
When Bonin Road Will Be Closed
Lafayette Consolidated Government says the 900 block of Bonin Road will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Tuesday, January 20, 2026, through Friday, January 23, 2026.
Why the Closure Is Needed
Drainage crews will be performing cross drain repairs under the roadway across Bonin Road. A recent routine inspection of drainage crossings revealed that the existing corrugated metal x-drain required replacement.
Crews will install a new concrete pipe that is the correct size and extend the drain to restore the road shoulder. This should improve safety for drivers and is being completed ahead of future road resurfacing.
Detour Routes for Drivers
While construction is going on, the following detour routes will be available:
- La Neuville Road
- Failla Road
- Verot School Road
- Artisan Road
- Tolson Road
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted detour signage.
