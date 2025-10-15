Road Closure Planned Near UL Next Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - There will be a road closure in Lafayette early next week that may affect some commuters around the University of Louisiana campus.
When and Where the Closure Will Happen
The 200 block of W. St. Mary Boulevard, between Johnston Street and Brook Avenue, will be closed to traffic from Monday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 22, 2025.
Why the Road Is Closing
The closure is due to work associated with Lafayette Utilities System (LUS)'s South Gravity Sewer Lift Station construction project. LUS's contractor, NCMC, LLC, will be installing piping within the roadway.
Detour routes will be made available, and local access will be maintained.
[CLICK TO ENLARGE MAP BELOW]
Access for Local Businesses and Residents
Businesses north of the closure can be accessed from St. Landry Street, while businesses south of the closure can be accessed from Johnston Street.
Detour Routes for Drivers
Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs and use the following alternate routes:
- Brook Avenue
- Albert Street
- Calder Street
- Johnston Street
- W. University Avenue
- St. Landry Street
Plan Ahead and Expect Delays
Motorists should plan to expect delays and exercise caution while traveling in the area. LCG and LUS appreciate the public's patience and understanding as crews work to complete this project.
