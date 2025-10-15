LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - There will be a road closure in Lafayette early next week that may affect some commuters around the University of Louisiana campus.

When and Where the Closure Will Happen

The 200 block of W. St. Mary Boulevard, between Johnston Street and Brook Avenue, will be closed to traffic from Monday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Why the Road Is Closing

The closure is due to work associated with Lafayette Utilities System (LUS)'s South Gravity Sewer Lift Station construction project. LUS's contractor, NCMC, LLC, will be installing piping within the roadway.

Detour routes will be made available, and local access will be maintained.

Access for Local Businesses and Residents

Businesses north of the closure can be accessed from St. Landry Street, while businesses south of the closure can be accessed from Johnston Street.

Detour Routes for Drivers

Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs and use the following alternate routes:

Brook Avenue

Albert Street

Calder Street

Johnston Street

W. University Avenue

St. Landry Street

Plan Ahead and Expect Delays

Motorists should plan to expect delays and exercise caution while traveling in the area. LCG and LUS appreciate the public's patience and understanding as crews work to complete this project.