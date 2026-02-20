LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Drivers in Lafayette will want to be aware of a road closure beginning next week in the downtown area.

Where the Road Closure Will Occur

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the 200 block of N. Buchanan Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Monday, February 23, through Friday, February 27, 2026.

Why the Street Is Being Closed

A Lafayette Utilities Systems contractor, The Patch Group, will be repairing concrete panels within the roadway related to previous utility construction.

Detour Routes for Drivers

Detour routes include:

W. Simcoe Street

Monroe Street

Cameron Street

What Drivers Should Expect

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the area, follow posted signage, and plan ahead for alternate routes.

LCG appreciates the public's patience and cooperation during this necessary infrastructure repair.