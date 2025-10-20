JUDICE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A road in Lafayette Parish will be closed to traffic starting later this week and for the next few months to replace a bridge.

Ranch Road Bridge Project Timeline and Details

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, Ranch Road, approximately 0.45 miles east of S. Fieldspan Road, will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, October 22, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The closure is necessary so crews can replace the bridge at Coulee Ile Des Cannes Lateral 1.

What the Bridge Replacement Involves

The work will consist of the following:

Removing the existing 20-foot timber bridge

Installing a triple box culvert

Performing associated earthwork and roadway improvements

Constructing a temporary aggregate access roadway on the east side of the coulee

Detour Routes for Drivers

Detour routes will be posted and local access will be maintained. Access to businesses and residents on the west side of the closure will be from S. Fieldspan Road and access on the east side will be from Lagneaux Road to Utopia Road.

Detour routes will include the following:

S. Fieldspan Road

Duhon Road

Lagneaux Road

Improving Lafayette Parish Infrastructure

This public improvement is made possible by the Road and Bridge Maintenance Millage which supports Lafayette Parish's ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance local infrastructure.

LCG appreciates the public's patience while work is completed to improve the safety and reliability of critical infrastructure within Lafayette Parish.