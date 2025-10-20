(Monroe, Louisiana) - A teenager in Louisiana was killed while hunting on Saturday

KALB reports that the 17-year-old hunter was in a deer stand as storms moved into the region, and it is believed that he was struck by lightning.

The hunter was not found until that night, after not returning home, but storms moved in during the afternoon hours, and that is when officials believe he was struck by lightning while out hunting.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the young man's death.

What To Do If Lightning Is In Your Area

If lightning is in your area, you should always seek shelter indoors immediately. Never stay in or on the water if lightning is in your area, and avoid being on an elevated platform.

If caught outside with no shelter, crouch low to the ground in a ball-like position in an open area away from tall trees and objects, but do not lie flat.

Remember to never go under a tree if lightning is in your area, and if indoors, you should avoid being on electronics during an electrical storm.

