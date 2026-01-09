(Scott, Louisiana) - A member of the Louisiana National Guard has been arrested on some serious charges and relieved of his duties.

According to a report on KLFY News 10, "Luxe Arlen Thomas, 19, of Scott, is charged with one count each of possession of child sexual abuse material, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and obstruction of justice, on warrants from both Lafayette and Acadia parishes."

The news station adds that Thomas did confess to the crimes during the investigation by authorities.

Attorney General Liz Murrill says that during the investigation, the National Guard was informed of the accusation against Thomas and that the Guard cooperated fully with authorities. Without hesitation, Thomas, who was assigned to a position in Lafayette, was relieved of his duties.

The former Guard member was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His Lafayette Parish bond was set at $20,000, while his Acadia Parish bond is $30,000.

According to KLFY, the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be brought against the accused.

