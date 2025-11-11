(Slidell, Louisiana) - Police in Slidell are looking for the person who walked into a bank pretending to be injured or handicapped, then robbed it.

Police say that the man in the video below walked into Fidelity Bank on Friday, November 7, 2025, with a limp, mask, and neckbrace to appear injured, but then walked up to a teller and slid her a note demanding money.

As soon as the money was handed over to the person in disguise, they walked out of the bank without a limp and proceeded to escape before the police arrived.

The suspect in this case is described as a black male who was wearing a grey tracksuit with a bucket hat on his head. If you recognize this individual, you are asked to call the Slidelll Police at 504-822-1111.

Authorities believe that the person who allegedly robbed the bank may have gotten away in a getaway car, as K9 officers were unable to detect a trail around the bank. The suspect was seen running through a nearby neighborhood, but police dogs were unable to track him.

Slidell Police Slidell Police loading...

Here's a video of the man entering the bank with a limp, then leaving without it once he got the money he demanded.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.