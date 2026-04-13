(Ponchatula, Louisiana) - Like so many festivals across Louisiana, authorities at the Ponchatula Strawberry Festival made it clear that safety was their number one objective this year.

Well, a viral social media post by Tangi Times shows deputies searching someone on the grounds of the festival last weekend, and while the man is detained in handcuffs, police appear to find a pistol in the man's pants.

You can see the deputy remove the gun from the man's possession, unload it, and then haul the man away.

Many on social media applauded the officers for safely securing the weapon, while others even suggested that these officers may have prevented another shooting on the grounds of this festival. According to WBRZ, one person was shot at the Strawberry Festival in 2025.

The Baton Rouge news station reported that four people were banned from the 2026 Strawberry Festival after police were made aware of a potential online threat against the festival.

The teenager seen in the video online making a threat agasint the festival was not arrested, but was banned from entering.

Now back to the viral video that shows police detaining a man and then locating a weapon on him while at the festival. Here's the moment police located the weapon in the man's pants.

In a separate story, two people were shot in a park located near the Strawberry Festival last weekend, but the shooting was not on the grounds of the festival in Ponchatoula.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. They are both in stable condition.