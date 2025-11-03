2 Young Louisiana Girls Fall From Ferris Wheel at False River Festival

FALSE RIVER, La. (KPEL-FM) - This past weekend the Harvest Festival in False River, Louisiana, tragedy struck when two young girls fell from a Ferris wheel and a third had to be rescued from the ride.

Just a couple of hours after the 2 girls fell from the Ferris wheel, a pregnant woman was also struck by an officer on an ATV.

Two Girls Fall From Ferris Wheel In Louisiana

According to Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux, two young girls were thrown from a Ferris wheel and a third girl had to be rescued Saturday night (11/11/25) at the Harvest Festival in False River, Louisiana.

The two girls, both under 13 years old, were transported to the hospital, with one of them being airlifted to the facilities. The incident occurred around noon, according to witnesses, when the bucket suddenly tipped, leaving onlookers in shock.

Witnesses say the Ferris wheel suddenly stopped mid-ride and the basket the three girls were riding in tipped upside down, causing two of the girls to fall a reported 20 feet while the third girl held onto the basket roughly 15 feet above the ground.

According to cbsnews.com, one of girls suffered broken bones as a result of the fall and the other girl may have bleeding in her brain.

An investigation is currently underway by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office to determine what caused the incident.

Pregnant Woman Hit By Officer On ATV

In addition to the tragic event of the Ferris wheel, later the same day a pregnant woman was allegedly stuck by an ATV driven by a police officer.

According to WBRZ, a New Roads police officer driving an ATV at the festival stuck a pregnant woman at around 10 pm. The woman was taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries from the incident.

