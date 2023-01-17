Scott Boudin Festival Announces Music Lineup

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner.

The infamous festival will take place from April 14-16, 2023 in Scott, La.

This is a festival that you don’t want to miss out on and promises to bring a good time for everyone in your family.

The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.

The festival will feature the world-famous Boudin from this area, along with a stellar musical lineup, and a carnival. There will also be a dunking booth, PAW Patrol characters, bungee jumping on Sunday, Giant beer and Daiquiri booths, Mass on the fairgrounds on Sunday, and 50 vendors who will be selling various items.

If you are looking to purchase tickets and festival passports you can visit the Scott Boudin Festival website.

Here is the lineup of artists and bands that will be performing at the Festival:

Friday:

6:00 pm- Kevin Naquin

8:00 pm- Wayne Toups

10:30 pm- Keith Frank

Saturday:

10:30 am- Mac Comeaux

12:30 pm- High Performance

3:00 pm- 337

5:30 pm- Clay Cormier

8:00 pm- Chee Weez

10:30 pm- Chris Ardoin

Sunday:

11:00 am- Geno Delafose

1:30 pm- Ryan Foret

4:00 pm- Lil Nate

For more information on tickets and events, you can visit the Scott Boudin Festival website.

7 Places to Find the Best Boudin in Acadiana