The 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival announced the date of this year's festival.

This festival will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 am- 4 pm in Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. This is a free event and is open to the public.

This festival brings people together who love Boudin, Bacon, Food, and Fun.

The festival is still in the early planning stages but if the organizers continue with the same events then festival goers can expect that there will be food, prizes, refreshments, and a whole lot of family fun for everyone to participate in. There will be live music, kid's games, and of course the Boudin and Bacon eating contest.

To stay up to date on the 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival you can visit the festival's website.

The Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival was created in 2007 as a way for Boudin makers to gather from around the state so that people could sample dozens of different Boudin recipes.

Now for those that are paying attention to the upcoming festivals in Acadiana, you might have noticed that this date seems a little familiar. October 22, 2022, is also the same date as the AcA's Gulf Brew which is also held in Downtown Lafayette.

Now I don't know about you but I think it is safe to say that on Saturday, October 22, 2022, you will find me in Downtown Lafayette enjoying all the wonderful tastings Acadiana has to offer.

