LAFAYETTE, La. - One person is dead following a late night house fire in Lafayette on Sunday night.

According to Interim Fire Chief John Bourgeois, Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire at 10:42 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 in the 100 block of Canal Street. A neighbor made the 911 call.

READ MORE: Crowley Home Sustains Fire and Smoke Damage - No One Was Inside at the Time

Lafayette Firefighters Arrived to Find Home Fully Engulfed in Flames

Once firefighters arrived on scene, the single-family dwelling was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters battled the fire for approximately 30 minutes before getting it under control. After the fire was extinguished, emergency crews searched the dwelling.

Adult Male Found Dead Inside Home After Fire Is Extinguished

During the search, an adult male was found inside the home. The name of the deceased has been held pending next-of-kin notification.

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Fire Also Damages Camper and Boat in Yard

The fire did substantial damage to the home, along with a small boat and a camper in the yard.

Multiple Agencies Investigating — Cause of Fire Not Yet Determined

Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation. Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office is also involved in the fatality investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.