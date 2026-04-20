RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - The body of a missing boater was recovered around 8:20 a.m. Monday, April 20, in the Red River in central Louisiana.

Body of Shane Gregory Kile Recovered Monday Morning

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the body recovered was that of Shane Gregory Kile, 45, from Deville, Louisiana. His body has been turned over to the Rapides Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

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Multi-Agency Search Launched After Missing Boater Report Saturday Night

LDWF agents were alerted about a missing boater in the Red River near Pineville around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and immediately began searching. The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, the Pineville Fire Department, the Alexandria Fire Department, and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office all assisted in the search.

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How the Accident Happened: Vessel Strikes Rock Jetty on Saturday Night

According to accounts by the survivors, three boaters departed the Buhlow Recreational Landing on the Red River around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after launching, the vessel struck a rock jetty, which caused it to capsize and sink, forcing the three occupants into the water. Two of the boaters were able to swim to safety and call for help.

None of the Three Boaters Were Wearing Life Jackets

The three boaters were not wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the crash.

Investigation Into The Accident Remains Ongoing

The LDWF Enforcement Division is the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating accident.