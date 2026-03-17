CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL-FM) - Last Thursday, an employee for the Town of Church Point was found dead at the town's water plant. We now know the name of the deceased man.

Name Released in Church Point Water Plant Death

Officials have shared that Allison Green, 64, died while working at the town’s water plant.

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Investigation Ongoing, No Foul Play Suspected

The incident remains under investigation and authorities have indicated no foul play is suspected as they work to determine exactly what happened.

Community Remembers Dedicated Public Servant

According to the Town of Church Point, Mr. Green was a veteran, a father, a grandfather, and a dedicated public servant who faithfully served the town for the last 13 years.

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"He was a good man who cared deeply about his work and the community he served," the Town of Church Point shared in a Facebook post.

Officials also asked the public to keep Mr. Green's family, co-workers, and the entire Town of Church Point in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

***Below is the original story we reported last week regarding the death of Mr. Green.****

CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Town of Church Point employee has died following a workplace accident at the town’s water department Thursday afternoon.

Emergency Responders Called to Water Department

According to the Church Point Police Department, officers were dispatched to the town's water department facility around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in response to reports of an accident involving a town employee.

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Police Confirm Worker’s Death

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the worker deceased. Authorities say the worker died as a result of the accident.

Cause of Death Under Investigation

Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux confirmed the incident occurred at the water department, but said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

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The identity of the employee has not been released, and officials have not provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Investigation Into Accident Ongoing

Authorities say additional information may be released as the investigation continues.