AMITE, La. (KPEL-FM) - One person is dead following a crash involving an Amtrak train and a pickup truck in Tangipahoa Parish.

Fatal Crash Near Amite

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Wednesday, March 25, around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 51 and Ponders Quarters Lane, just south of Amite.

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Train Collides With Pickup Truck

Investigators say an Amtrak train carrying approximately 149 passengers struck the front of a pickup truck while attempting to cross the tracks.

Victim Identified

Authorities identified the victim as Dorian Batiste, who was a passenger in the truck. He was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. His family says he was on his way home from work at the time. Authorities listed his age as 22, though family members say he was 23.

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The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. One train passenger was treated for a panic attack. No other injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Crossing Lacked Gates and Lights

Officials say the railroad crossing where the crash occurred is equipped with passive warning devices, such as posted signs, but does not currently have crossing arms or signal lights. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) confirmed the site has already been approved for future safety upgrades, including the addition of lights and gates, with funding secured in August 2025. The railroad company is responsible for the design and construction of those improvements.

Investigation Ongoing

The TPSO Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident, including whether a possible brake malfunction contributed to the crash.

Highway 51 has since reopened following the crash.

Officials are reminding drivers to use extreme caution at railroad crossings, urging motorists to stop, look, and listen, never attempt to beat a train, and avoid stopping on tracks.