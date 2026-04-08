UPDATE (4/8/26, 8:15 a.m.) - A woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, died in the crash, according to officials.

ADDIS, La. (KPEL-FM) - Details are limited at this time, but authorities are currently on the scene of a train crash in West Baton Rouge Parish near the Iberville Parish line.

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Train Crash Reported Near Plaquemine

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the train crashed into a vehicle on LA 1 at the Dow tracks. Louisiana State Police are also on the scene.

Northbound LA 1 Closed

At this time, southbound traffic remains open, while northbound lanes are closed. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes, including River Road.

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Driver Condition Unknown

Little other information is known at this time. WBRSO does not know the condition of the driver at this time.

Driver Condition Unknown

This is a developing story, and we will update as we get new information.