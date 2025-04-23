Tragic Train Accident Claims Louisiana Man&#8217;s Life In Ouachita Parish

Tragic Train Accident Claims Louisiana Man’s Life In Ouachita Parish

Pamela Wolff

MONROE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A man in Ouachita Parish has died after his vehicle was hit by a train in the early evening on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

When did the train crash in Monroe, Louisiana, happen?

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a train hitting a vehicle around 6:30 pm.

Where did the Monroe, Louisiana, train crash take place?

Officials said the crash happened at Harmon Johnson Road at Hwy 165 in Monroe.

Google Maps
loading...

Investigation into the Monroe, Louisiana, train crash

According to OPSO, a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle went around the arms of a Union Pacific crossing and was hit by a train.

Sadly, the single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

READ MORE: Louisiana's Top 5 Largest and Most Dangerous Snakes

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook
loading...

We officially don't know the identity of the deceased yet.

While no name has been released at this time, we noticed comments on a Facebook post by Monroe-based KNOE 8 TV station from the man's family members.

Colton Daugherty wrote in a comment: "This was my grandfather...He was towing a heavy trailer, and we believe that road conditions caused the trailer to push him into the crossing."

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.

Louisiana’s Worst Speed Traps

Driving through Louisiana? You might want to hit the brakes—fast. Several towns across the state are notorious for sudden speed drops and aggressive ticketing practices. These speed traps aren’t just about keeping roads safe; many small municipalities depend on traffic fines to fund their budgets. From hidden patrol cars to sharp speed limit changes, here are Louisiana’s worst speed traps and tips to help you avoid an unwanted ticket.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: fatality, Monroe, train crash
Categories: louisiana news

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL