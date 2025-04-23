MONROE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A man in Ouachita Parish has died after his vehicle was hit by a train in the early evening on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

When did the train crash in Monroe, Louisiana, happen?

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a train hitting a vehicle around 6:30 pm.

Where did the Monroe, Louisiana, train crash take place?

Officials said the crash happened at Harmon Johnson Road at Hwy 165 in Monroe.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Investigation into the Monroe, Louisiana, train crash

According to OPSO, a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle went around the arms of a Union Pacific crossing and was hit by a train.

Sadly, the single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

READ MORE: Louisiana's Top 5 Largest and Most Dangerous Snakes

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

We officially don't know the identity of the deceased yet.

While no name has been released at this time, we noticed comments on a Facebook post by Monroe-based KNOE 8 TV station from the man's family members.

Colton Daugherty wrote in a comment: "This was my grandfather...He was towing a heavy trailer, and we believe that road conditions caused the trailer to push him into the crossing."

Get our free mobile app

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.