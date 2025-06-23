DEQUINCY, La. (KPEL-FM) - A crash involving a vehicle and a train in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 22) claimed the life of one person while another suffered only minor injuries.

Crash Happened Near DeQuincy Memorial Hospital

According to the Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One, the crash occurred at the crossing on 4th Street near the DeQuincy Memorial Hospital around 12:13 am on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

One Fatality Confirmed, Another Person Suffers Minor Injuries

The driver was able to get themselves out of the vehicle and was provided medical care by Acadian Ambulance.

Unfortunately, a female occupant was found deceased in the vehicle.

DeQuincy Police and State Troopers Leading Investigation

The DeQuincy Police Department is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police. Other agencies responded, including the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.

No Additional Details Released at This Time

No other information regarding the crash has been provided to the public. The DeQuincy Police Department will release any further information on the crash.

