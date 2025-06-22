Highlights

Federal appeals court unanimously ruled Louisiana's Ten Commandments classroom display law "plainly unconstitutional," blocking enforcement statewide

Conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld lower court injunction protecting religious freedom rights of Louisiana families

Attorney General Liz Murrill vows immediate appeal to full court and potentially U.S. Supreme Court, setting up major constitutional battle

Nine multifaith Louisiana families successfully challenged law requiring 11x14 inch displays in every public classroom from K-12 through college

Ruling impacts all Louisiana school districts despite state claims it only applies to five parishes involved in lawsuit

Federal Court Strikes Down Louisiana's Ten Commandments Law: What This Means for Schools and Families

Federal appeals court delivers unanimous ruling protecting religious freedom in public schools as state prepares Supreme Court challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — According to a unanimous decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Louisiana's groundbreaking law requiring Ten Commandments displays in every public school classroom is "plainly unconstitutional" and violates students' First Amendment rights.

The Friday ruling upholds a lower court injunction that has prevented the state from enforcing the controversial measure, which would have affected classrooms from kindergarten through state universities starting January 1.

Conservative Federal Court Delivers Unanimous Constitutional Rebuke

In a decision that surprised many legal observers, the traditionally conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously against Louisiana's law despite the court's reputation as one of the most conservative in the nation. The three-judge panel included two Democratic appointees—Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez (appointed by President Biden) and Judge James Dennis (appointed by President Clinton)—alongside Republican appointee Judge Catharina Haynes (appointed by President George W. Bush).

The court relied heavily on the 1980 Supreme Court case Stone v. Graham, which struck down a similar Kentucky law requiring Ten Commandments displays in public school classrooms.

According to the court's 52-page ruling, "Under Stone, H.B. 71 is plainly unconstitutional" because it violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which bars the government from endorsing religion or creating laws that favor one religion over another.

"If the posted copies of the Ten Commandments are to have any effect at all, it will be to induce the schoolchildren to read, meditate upon, perhaps to venerate and obey, the Commandments," the court wrote, quoting the Stone decision. "This is not a permissible state objective."

Nine Louisiana Families Celebrate Religious Freedom Victory

The legal challenge was brought by a diverse coalition of nine Louisiana families with children in public schools, representing Christian, Jewish, Unitarian Universalist, and nonreligious backgrounds. The lead plaintiffs include Rev. Darcy Roake, a Unitarian Universalist minister, and her husband Adrian Van Young, who is Jewish, representing the kind of interfaith family directly affected by the law's requirements.

"We are grateful for this decision, which honors the religious diversity and religious-freedom rights of public school families across Louisiana," Roake said in a statement. "As an interfaith family, we believe that our children should receive their religious education at home and within our faith communities, not from government officials."

The families argued that the law would create unconstitutional religious coercion of students who are legally required to attend school for 177 days per year. The court agreed, finding that "impressionable students will confront a display of the Ten Commandments for nearly every hour of every school day of their public school education."

What the Law Required and Why It Failed the Constitutional Test

Louisiana's law, known as H.B. 71, mandated that every public classroom from kindergarten through state-funded universities display poster-sized versions of the Ten Commandments measuring at least 11 inches by 14 inches. The displays had to feature the Commandments as the "central focus" printed in "large, easily readable font."

The law required schools to use a specific Protestant version of the Ten Commandments selected by state lawmakers, along with a mandatory "context statement" about the historical significance of the Ten Commandments in American education. Schools could optionally include other historical documents like the Declaration of Independence and the Mayflower Compact.

However, the court found that despite claims of historical and educational purpose, the law's true intent was religious. The judges pointed to statements by the law's sponsor, Rep. Dodie Horton, who said the displays were meant to teach students "what God says is right and what he says is wrong" and described the Ten Commandments as "God's law."

Attorney General Murrill Prepares Supreme Court Appeal Strategy

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill responded quickly to Friday's ruling, stating that she "strongly disagrees" with the decision and will "immediately seek relief from the full Fifth Circuit and, if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court."

Murrill has been strategically preparing for this moment. According to previous reports, she had already designed sample posters specifically anticipating a Supreme Court appearance, including one featuring photos from the Supreme Court building's east frieze showing Moses among historical lawgivers.

"I'd like to incorporate some photos from the east frieze of the United States Supreme Court, so when I'm standing in the United States Supreme Court, I can point out that Moses is right there, in their building," Murrill said in a recorded conversation about her legal strategy.

The attorney general also disputes the scope of Friday's ruling, claiming it only applies to the five parishes with plaintiffs in the lawsuit rather than statewide. However, civil liberties attorneys argue that all Louisiana school districts are bound by the constitutional ruling.

Louisiana School Districts Navigate Constitutional Confusion

The ruling creates immediate clarity for Louisiana's public school districts, though questions remain about implementation during the appeals process. It's unclear how many, if any, districts attempted to comply with the law during the litigation period.

The five school districts with plaintiffs in the original lawsuit, East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish, St. Tammany Parish, Orleans Parish, and Vernon Parish, have been exempt from enforcement while the case proceeded. Civil liberties attorneys maintain that all districts statewide must now abide by the constitutional ruling.

The law has also raised concerns among educators. Christopher Dier, a New Orleans history teacher who was named Louisiana Teacher of the Year in 2020, filed a separate federal lawsuit against the requirement, saying it would make him feel like "a state agent, coercing students to follow one specific religion."

National Movement Faces Legal Setbacks as Other States Watch

Louisiana's law was the first of its kind since the Supreme Court struck down Kentucky's similar requirement in 1980, but it's part of a broader national movement. Arkansas families have filed a similar lawsuit challenging their state's near-identical law passed earlier this year, while Texas has comparable legislation awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature.

The Louisiana case has drawn national attention partly because President Donald Trump endorsed the law during his 2024 campaign. The broader push includes Oklahoma's order for public schools to incorporate the Bible into lesson plans and Texas allowing districts to opt into Bible-based elementary curricula.

These efforts are testing the boundaries of religion in public education under a Supreme Court that has shown more openness to religious expression in recent decisions, including a 2022 ruling supporting a high school football coach's right to pray at midfield after games.

Constitutional Precedent and Supreme Court Implications

The Louisiana ruling relied heavily on Stone v. Graham, the 1980 Supreme Court decision that found Kentucky's Ten Commandments law had "no secular legislative purpose" and served only religious aims. Louisiana had argued that Stone no longer applied because it relied on precedent the current Supreme Court has disavowed.

The state also contended that its law differed from Kentucky's because schools could display the Ten Commandments alongside historical documents, reflecting secular educational purposes. However, the appeals court rejected these arguments, finding that the law's true intent was religious based on legislative statements and debate.

Legal experts have long predicted that Louisiana's case would reach the Supreme Court, where the current 6-3 conservative majority could potentially reconsider the 45-year-old Stone precedent. According to constitutional law scholars, this case could define "what we're going to litigate for the next decade" regarding states' ability to incorporate religion into public institutions.

What Drove Louisiana's Push for Religious Displays in Schools

The Louisiana law emerged from Governor Jeff Landry's broader push to integrate elements of Christian faith into secular life, making it a central part of his political platform. When signing the bill, Landry argued that displaying the Ten Commandments teaches students to respect the law, saying "if you want to respect the rule of law, you've got to start from the original lawgiver, which was Moses."

The law's sponsor, Rep. Dodie Horton, was explicit about religious motivations during legislative debates. When asked how Buddhist or Muslim students might interpret the commandments, Horton responded: "Well I'm not Buddhist or Muslim so I'm not really worried about defining it for them... [The Ten Commandments] [are] a model for what's God — it's God's law, and it's universal law."

However, expert testimony in the case disputed claims about the Ten Commandments' historical significance to American law. Religious studies professor Steven Green testified that none of America's founding documents—including the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Bill of Rights—make any mention of the Ten Commandments.

How Louisiana Families and Educators Are Responding

The ruling has been met with relief from Louisiana families who challenged the law. "Religious freedom — the right to choose one's faith without pressure — is essential to American democracy," said Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana. "Today's ruling ensures that the schools our plaintiffs' children attend will stay focused on learning, without promoting a state-preferred version of Christianity."

Civil liberties advocates framed the decision as protecting core American principles. "This is a resounding victory for the separation of church and state and public education," said Heather L. Weaver, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. "Public schools are not Sunday schools, and they must welcome all students, regardless of faith."

The ruling also highlighted concerns from educators about being forced to promote religious doctrine. As teacher Christopher Dier explained, requiring the displays would make educators feel like "state agents" rather than neutral facilitators of secular education.

What's Next for Louisiana Schools and the Supreme Court Challenge

The immediate effect of Friday's ruling is clear: Louisiana school districts cannot post Ten Commandments displays while the case proceeds through appeals. However, the legal battle is far from over, with Attorney General Murrill expected to petition the full 5th Circuit Court and potentially the Supreme Court by fall 2025.

Governor Landry backed the appeal strategy, stating that "The Ten Commandments are the foundation of our laws — serving both an educational and historical purpose in our classrooms." The state's argument will likely focus on distinguishing Louisiana's law from the Kentucky statute struck down in 1980.

If the case reaches the Supreme Court, it could reshape the boundaries between church and state in American public education. The current conservative majority has shown more receptiveness to religious expression in public settings, though Friday's unanimous ruling from the conservative 5th Circuit suggests the constitutional barriers remain strong.