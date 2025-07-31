ATMORE, Ala. (KPEL-FM) - An inmate in an Alabama prison is taking a doctor to court after he claims the man cut off too many of his toes.

Inmate Alleges Botched Surgery in Atmore Prison

Deamfus Kimble, who is an inmate at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, filed a complaint for medical malpractice in the circuit court of Escambia County on July 30.

Spider Bite Leads to Unexpected Amputation

According to the court documents, Kimble said he was bitten by a spider last year and was given antibiotics by prison healthcare professionals. But, he said, the infection from the bite spread, sending him to a doctor's appointment, where he was immediately taken back for surgery.

Complaint Details Lack of Consent Before Operation

Before surgery, Kimble said the doctor gave him an option to remove all his toes on the infected foot, but he agreed to only remove his big toe.

However, Kimble said in the complaint that when he woke up after surgery, all his toes on his right foot were gone. He screamed, "Why did you do this to me? I didn't consent to you removing all my toes."

Kimble Claims Life-Altering Impact After Surgery

Kimble wrote in the complaint that he has trouble balancing and walking and can't do certain tasks without pain.

As a result, he's suing the doctor and another doctor who works at Fountain Correctional Facility for $2 million in damages.

Prisoner’s Criminal Record and Current Sentence

Jail records show that Kimble is currently serving five years for multiple offenses, including robbery and theft.

As of this time, the Alabama Department of Corrections has not released a statement publicly about this incident.