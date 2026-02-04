ST. GABRIEL, La. (KMDL-FM) - Yet another inmate has died at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections officials.

Details on the Latest Inmate Death

The inmate has been identified as Walter Lewis. Officials released no cause of death, and an autopsy has been requested.

Recent Deaths at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

This latest death continues an alarming trend at this facility. The last inmate death occurred on January 27, 2026. But with this latest death, that is three already at the facility since the beginning of the year.

There have also been numerous deaths at Elayn Hunt over the last few months. Since Sept 23, 2025, there have been 18 deaths at the correctional facility.

State Response and Ongoing Investigation

Late last year, the Department of Corrections said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months."