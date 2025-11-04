(KPEL News) - In an update to the original report, the Lafayette Police Department has said the preliminary information from an autopsy in the death of Gabriella Sharp indicates her death was related to medical issues.

Senior Corporal Ashley Wood adds that full toxicology and cariopath reports are still pending.

ORIGINAL:

The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help for information about a woman who was found unresponsive on November 1 at a local convenience store.

Senior Corporal Ashley Wood, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department, says the cause of death for the 18-year-old woman is not known, as they are waiting for a report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.

As of now, while they await the report from the Coroner's Office, the death has not been ruled a homicide. We will provide further details on this aspect of the case as they become available.

Corporal Wood says the details about this incident that are being released at this time are that 18-year-old Gabriella Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene at the convenience store in the 2400 block of West Congress Street at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 1.

Wood says a call came in, and officers, along with other first responders, went to the scene and found Sharp unresponsive. They all tried life-saving procedures to revive the young woman, but she died at the scene.

What Police Are Asking For?

According to Corporal Wood, they are asking anyone with information about the situation to contact the Lafayette Police Department or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Another way to provide information to authorities is to download the Lafayette Police Department's App and use the "Submit a Tip" tab to share information. You can also download the P3 app on any mobile device. If you prefer, you can dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device to give information. Wood says all callers will remain anonymous.