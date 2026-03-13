CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Town of Church Point employee has died following a workplace accident at the town’s water department Thursday afternoon.

Emergency Responders Called to Water Department

According to the Church Point Police Department, officers were dispatched to the town's water department facility around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in response to reports of an accident involving a town employee.

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Police Confirm Worker’s Death

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the worker deceased. Authorities say the worker died as a result of the accident.

Cause of Death Under Investigation

Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux confirmed the incident occurred at the water department, but said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

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The identity of the employee has not been released, and officials have not provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Investigation Into Accident Ongoing

Authorities say additional information may be released as the investigation continues.