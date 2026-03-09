ST. GABRIEL, La. (KPEL-FM) - An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish died Friday, March 6, according to officials from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Inmate Death Reported at Elayn Hunt

The inmate has been identified by prison officials as David Closson. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officials Await Autopsy Results

An autopsy has been requested. Officials say no additional details have been released about the death.

Series of Deaths Raises Concerns

As you may recall, there has been a string of deaths at this facility over the last year. Three inmates died there in February.

Leadership Changes at the Prison

Since Sept. 23, 2025, there have been 21 deaths at Elayn Hunt, prompting increased public scrutiny of the facility. A new warden was installed at the correctional facility earlier this year after the previous warden, Keithe Turner, retired in February 2026.