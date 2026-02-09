ST. GABRIEL, La. (KPEL-FM) - Four people were arrested Saturday after authorities say marijuana was brought onto the grounds of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish.

Who Was Arrested at Elayn Hunt

According to arrest records, the following individuals were arrested at the facility and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for taking contraband onto prison grounds:

Corey Kitts, 27

Robert Wiley, 31

Yolanda Jones, 45

Michael Phipps, 61

What Authorities Say Was Found

Authorities say marijuana was discovered on or near the grounds of the prison on Saturday, Feb. 7 and involved visitors or occupants of vehicles at the prison. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the marijuana found could have been for personal use or an attempt to smuggle drugs inside the prison.

Sheriff Warns Visitors About Prison Property

“The message we want to get out is that if you have drugs or you have stuff that doesn’t need to be brought on the prison ground, you should not drive onto state property,” Stassi said.

READ MORE: Gunfire, Child Injury, Woman Struck Disrupt Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade

Stassi said he is not surprised by the multiple arrests in a single day, as it highlights a bigger issue within security apparatus of the prison. New warden Travis Day has ongoing efforts to address contraband smuggling issues at the prison.

“Look, it’s not just what you bring into the cells,” Stassi said. “Anything you bring in, it could be dropped or thrown in the yard where inmates could pick it up. This is a large site, and the department of corrections is doing everything they can to make sure that no drugs are brought into this thing.”

Get our free mobile app

The placement of cameras and vehicle entry points are just some of the security improvements that has led to recent arrests. Stassi went on to say that a culture shift among correctional officers is necessary, as some can be lenient on prisoners.

Ongoing Scrutiny at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

As you may recall, the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been under scrutiny in recent months. There have been 18 deaths at the facility since September 2025.

However, the head of Louisiana's prison system, Secretary Gary Westcott, criticized recent media coverage of deaths at the prison system. Westcott said recent deaths could be blamed on an "aging and ailing population at the prison" and the same types of illnesses and conditions seen in the free world.