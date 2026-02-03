GONZALES, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Louisiana councilman was arrested Monday on assault charges, according to arrest records.

Aggravated Assault Charge Filed

Ascension Parish Councilman Joel Robert, 45, was arrested around 10:00 a.m. on one count of aggravated assault. Parish jail records show he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Police Detail Road Rage Incident in Gonzales

According to the Gonzales Police Department, their officers responded to an incident on Jan. 2 in the parking lot of Chips To Go, located at 3839 S. Burnside Avenue in Gonzales.

An individual was exiting a construction zone and inadvertently cut off another driver while merging, according to a press release by the GPD. The person then drove into the parking lot, unaware that the other driver, later identified as Robert, had followed him.

Robert then approached the driver who allegedly cut him off, visibly upset and angry. Robert then allegedly struck the driver's side window of the victim's vehicle with his hand. When the victim tried to take a picture of Robert's license plate, Robert began driving erratically, nearly striking him with the car.

Councilman Turns Himself In Weeks Later

Robert voluntarily turned himself into law enforcement on Feb. 2, police reported.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department.