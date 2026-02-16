BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly setting a woman's car on fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Monday.

Suspect Arrested Weeks After Incident

Cedric Matthews, 61, was booked Sunday, Feb. 15 into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of simple arson.

When and Where the Car Fire Happened

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to a car fire in the 2700 block of Monroe Avenue near Plank Road after midnight on Jan. 10, where the car's owner accused her former acquaintance of the crime.

Books Allegedly Used to Start the Fire

Authorities alleged that Matthews placed a stack of books under the driver's seat of the vehicle and set them on fire. Invesitgators estimate that the fire did about $1,000 worth of damage to the car.