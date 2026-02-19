LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Two men were shot in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon following a fight that escalated into gunfire, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

What Police Say Happened

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Mardi Gras Day in the 200 block of East Clinton Street. Police say two men were involved in a physical altercation when a bystander attempted to step in and break it up. During that intervention, one of the men allegedly pulled a concealed handgun from his sweatshirt and shot the bystander.

READ MORE: Speeding Could Soon Become a Felony in Louisiana With House Bill 100

Police say the two original combatants then struggled over the weapon, which discharged again, striking the man who had initially pulled the gun.

Condition of the Victims

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition. After the shooting, a friend attempted to drive the wounded bystander to the hospital but encountered roadblocks. Officers at those checkpoints called for an ambulance, which picked up the victim downtown.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the incident is not connected to Mardi Gras festivities, and the motive for the fight remains under investigation.

Condition of the Victims

The suspected gunman remains hospitalized. Once medically released, he is expected to be booked into jail on warrants for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon. No names have been released.