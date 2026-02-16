NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — A Krewe of Thoth parade float sat empty Sunday afternoon after New Orleans police removed all riders who allegedly threw beads aggressively at federal agents during the Uptown parade route.

Float 32, decorated with a Snoopy theme, rolled vacant down St. Charles Avenue near Harmony Circle. Video from the scene shows krewe members in red satin costumes walking down the parade route, several carrying ice chests and personal belongings after being kicked off.

Get our free mobile app

What Happened During the Krewe of Thoth Parade

The NOPD confirmed riders on Float 32 were removed from the parade after reports of beads being thrown aggressively at federal agents. The incident happened during the Krewe of Thoth’s traditional Uptown route, which started at noon Sunday.

“The NOPD can confirm that earlier today (February 15, 2026), all riders on Float 32 during the Krewe of Toth parade were removed from the float after reports that riders on the float were aggressively throwing beads at federal agents during the parade,” the department said in a statement. “No arrests were made as of this writing.”

The Snoopy-themed float was caught on camera rolling empty as it passed the Mardi Gras for All Y’all parade cam. “Here comes Snoopy with no riders on it,” host Alex Pomes said during the broadcast. “That might have been — maybe there was an issue with that float or something.”

Second Float Emptied During 2026 Mardi Gras Season

This marks the second time during Mardi Gras 2026 that an entire float has been cleared of riders due to alleged aggressive behavior toward law enforcement.

Last weekend, 41 riders were removed from Float 10 of the Krewe of Carrollton parade after they allegedly threw beads aggressively at New Orleans police officers. That float, known as “Carrollton Boots,” also rolled empty for the rest of its route after the incident around 4 p.m. on February 8.

Following the Carrollton incident, Mayor Helena Moreno put parade riders on notice about safety and conduct.

“Mardi Gras parades are for all audiences and a time to come together with our families to celebrate our community, city, and culture,” Moreno said. “I won’t tolerate anyone intentionally trying to harm kids, spectators, and officers.”

Moreno directed the NOPD to “remove, cite, or arrest anyone participating in dangerous or criminal behavior from the parade route.” She added that if a rider participates in such behavior on a float, “the float will be emptied of all riders or removed from the route entirely.”

What Louisiana Residents Should Know About the Krewe of Thoth

Founded in 1947, the Krewe of Thoth is named for the Egyptian god of wisdom and inventor of science, art, and letters. The krewe has a unique place in New Orleans Mardi Gras history.

Thoth’s route was originally designed to serve people who couldn’t attend other parades. The procession passes in front of Children’s Hospital and several extended healthcare facilities that care for people with disabilities and illnesses, keeping the krewe’s founding mission to bring Mardi Gras joy to “the shut-ins.”

This year’s parade featured roughly 1,900 riders across more than 30 floats, centered on a cartoons theme dubbed “Thoth Toons.”

The krewe is known for distinctive throws including 3D die-cut metallic necklaces, 6-inch stuffed polar bears, and various specialized doubloons.

What Happens Next for Krewe of Thoth Riders

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made in connection with the incident. NOPD has not released additional details about which federal agency’s agents were targeted or the specific circumstances of the alleged bead-throwing.

Neither NOPD representatives nor Krewe of Thoth officials were immediately available for additional comment Sunday evening.

The Krewe of Carrollton started an internal investigation after last weekend’s incident and promised “the strongest internal disciplinary measures available,” including possible expulsion for riders found responsible. It’s not clear yet whether the Krewe of Thoth will take similar action.