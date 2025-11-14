NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - A recent investigation has uncovered two New Orleans police officers spending time at their homes while on the clock as overtime hours pile up.

These two officers were reportedly the 2 top overtime earners in 2024 with each officer's salary exceeding well over $200,000 last year.

New Orleans Police Overtime Youtube Via Fox 8 Live loading...

New Orleans Police Caught At Home While Getting Paid Overtime

According to fox8live.com, New Orleans Police Department’s highest overtime earner in, Sergeant Henry Burke was paid $121,460 in overtime last year. With his base salary being $83,000, this put's Burke's 2024 salary at $245,903 for 2024.

The other officer caught padding overtime hours is Brandon Coleman, who potentially collected over $150,000 in overtime pay in 2024.

New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno calls the current overtime issue disturbing.

From fox8live.com -

"On July 13, an undercover camera captured Burke getting into a vehicle at 2:54 p.m. and driving away one minute later. His timesheet indicated he clocked in nearly 30 minutes earlier at 2:30 p.m.

On July 22, Coleman’s initial timesheet indicated he worked a 16-plus-hour shift from 6:25 a.m. until 11 p.m., but video showed him entering his unit at 10:08 a.m., hours after clocking in."

With New Orleans facing a serious budget crisis right now, these overtime issues only make matters worse.

Read more about the investigation over at fox8live.com.